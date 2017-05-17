Florida’s Pioneer Feminist Roxcy Bolton Has Died

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida feminist and women’s rights activist Roxcy O’Neal Bolton has died.

Bolton, who passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 90, is known as Florida’s Pioneer Feminist.

After working as a volunteer with the American Red Cross, she found a path to help poor and disenfranchised women.

In 1957, Bolton was an organizing member of the Democratic Women’s Clubs in Florida. In 1966, she helped found the Miami chapter of the National Organization for Women. In 1969, she was elected the organization’s president.

She was one of the first to speak out and get help for rape victims. That voice led to the creation of the nation’s first rape treatment center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The center was dedicated in her name in 1993.

Former Coral Gables commissioner Jeannett Slesnick said Bolton was fearless when she had her mind set on something.

“She was never intimidated by anybody or anything,” said Slesnick. “I admired her even though she wasn’t always easy to love. She was always such a great supporter of women and women’s rights.”

Slesnick said it was Bolton who encouraged her to be involved and run for public office.

“When I finally ran for mayor she was thrilled,” she said

Slesnick ran for mayor this year but lost by less than 200 votes.

Bolton founded Women in Distress, the first women’s rescue shelter in Florida, in 1972 and was the organizing founder of Crime Watch in Florida.

Bolton also challenged National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to change the way they named hurricanes. Originally only women’s names were used. She prevailed in her efforts and NOAA because using both male and female names.

Bolton led the effort to create a “Women’s Park” in Miami in 1992 as the first outdoor space in the U.S. honoring women leaders.

Roxcy O'Neal Bolton was a pioneer for #women in #SoFla. Her advocacy for rape victims helped many + work 2 establish women's park endures pic.twitter.com/fRTk0hRZbg — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) May 17, 2017

“She was a very special lady,” said former Coral Gables commissioner Ralph Cabrera. “She was more than just a feminist. She was always there for the little person and always there to take on the difficult challenges and never afraid to take on the politicians or business establishment head on.”

A longtime Coral Gables resident, in February 2015, she was presented with the “Key to the City” by then Mayor Jim Cason.

In 1984 she was inducted into Florida’s “Women’s Hall of Fame” and 1998 she received the Miami Herald’s Spirit of Excellence Award.