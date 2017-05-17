Fish & Golf: Dolphins Set To Host 21st Annual Fins Weekend

May 17, 2017 10:36 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a few days The Miami Dolphins Foundation will host its 21st annual Fins Weekend.

The amazing weekend will feature appearances by Dolphins players, coaches, alumni and cheerleaders.

Proceeds from the event weekend, through the educational pillar of the Miami Dolphins Foundation, will benefit City Year Miami.

It all starts Friday with the Fins Weekend Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and the shotgun start to the tournament is at 8 a.m.

That evening will be the Fins Friday Night Party which is going down at Marine Stadium on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne from 6:30-10 p.m.

On Saturday comes the big Fins Weekend Fishing Tournament at Rickenbacker Marina.

Lines can be cast into the water beginning at 8 a.m. and will have until 3 p.m. to complete fishing.

The tournament weigh-in will take place between 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Additionally, members of the Dolphins 2017 rookie class will be on hand to sign autographs and speak with fans.

There will also be a special Dolphins Garage Sale with lots of team items for sale, with all proceeds from the sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

For more information about the events and festivities, www.visit FinsWeekend.com.

 

