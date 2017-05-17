Debris Matches Plane That Went Missing Off The Bahamas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Airplane debris found floating in the water about 15 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas are from the same type of plane that vanished on Monday with four people on board.

The Coast Guard began their search for the MU-2B aircraft after Miami Air Traffic Control lost radar and radio contact from the pilot around 2:10 p.m. Communication was lost with the aircraft traveling at 24,000 feet at a speed of 300 knots about 37 miles east of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard said the debris recovered came from an MU-2B but they could not say if it came from that specific aircraft.

#Update @USCG image of debris, confirmed components of an MU-2B aircraft recovered 15 miles E of Eleuthera, Bahamas; search continues. pic.twitter.com/lP0lSX0bld — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 17, 2017

Onboard the plane at the time it disappeared were Jennifer Blumin, 40, her two sons, ages 3 and 4, and the pilot, Nathan Ulrich, 52, who is from New Hampshire.

Blumin is a well-known CEO for the company Skylight Group, which specializes in finding event space around the greater New York City area.

Ulrich, who flew for the Coast Guard Auxiliary for nine years, was an engineer and designer of high performance race cars.

The Coast Guard said the plane took off from Borinquen, Puerto Rico around 11 a.m. and was headed to Titusville.

It’s not known what happened to the plane.

Monday’s and Tuesday’s search off the Bahamas involved a Coast Guard helicopter, a cutter, and three planes. Customs and Border Patrol and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force also assisted in the search.

On Wednesday, the search force was scaled back to a C-130 plane and a cutter.