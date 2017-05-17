Cuban National Pleads Guilty To Immigrant Smuggling

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man caught trying to smuggle immigrants into Miami is facing up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced this summer.
On Monday, Carlos Garcia-Legon, 54, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including 14 counts of encouraging and inducing an alien to come to the country illegally.
Court documents show a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft spotted Garcia-Legon’s 25-foot boat near Bimini, Bahamas, in February, and officers watched multiple passengers transfer from another vessel. CBP and U.S. Coast Guard vessels approached Garcia-Legon’s boat off the coast of Miami. Following repeated orders to stop, CBP officers fired four shotgun rounds into his engines.
Authorities say Garcia-Legon, who is a Cuban national, was transporting 14 passengers from various countries, including China, Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Ecuador.
Sentencing for Garcia-Legon is scheduled for July 10th.
