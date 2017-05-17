WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Cuban National Pleads Guilty To Immigrant Smuggling

May 17, 2017 5:35 AM
Filed Under: Cuba, Immigrant Smuggling, Miami, smuggling

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man caught trying to smuggle immigrants into Miami is facing up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced this summer.

On Monday, Carlos Garcia-Legon, 54, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including 14 counts of encouraging and inducing an alien to come to the country illegally.

Court documents show a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft spotted Garcia-Legon’s 25-foot boat near Bimini, Bahamas, in February, and officers watched multiple passengers transfer from another vessel. CBP and U.S. Coast Guard vessels approached Garcia-Legon’s boat off the coast of Miami. Following repeated orders to stop, CBP officers fired four shotgun rounds into his engines.

Authorities say Garcia-Legon, who is a Cuban national, was transporting 14 passengers from various countries, including China, Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Ecuador.

Sentencing for Garcia-Legon is scheduled for July 10th.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch