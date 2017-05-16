WH On Damage Control After Trump Allegedly Shared Secret Info

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The White House is in damage control mode after a bombshell report in the Washington Post that President Donald Trump shared classified information with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during an Oval Office meeting last week.

Tuesday morning President Trump took to Twitter to defend his actions.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

In a carefully worded statement, President Trump’s National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster disputed the Post report’s claim that the President shared ‘code word’ level information about an ISIS terror threat.

“I was in the room. It didn’t happen,” said McMaster, “The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats. At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed.”

The Post report does not say ‘sources or methods were disclosed’ but rather that a specific plot was discussed.

Current and former U.S. officials reportedly told Post that the President “went off script and began describing details about an Islamic State terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.”

Sources told CBS News “something inappropriate” was discussed. The damage was so serious that White House officials reportedly rushed to warn the CIA and NSA to contain the damage.

One official told CBS News that the sensitive intelligence concerned the makeup of a possible ISIS laptop bomb and new calculations of its explosive power. The classified details, which came from a U.S. partner, are reportedly so secret that they were not shared with close American allies and were restricted in the U.S. government.

“The suggestion that he might have shared highly classified information inappropriately is deeply troubling,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE.

“It’s disturbing and let’s find out what the details are,” said Sen. John McCain, R-AZ.

On the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump repeatedly criticized Hillary Clinton, who the FBI said mishandled classified information on her private email server. Experts point out that President Trump has the authority to declassify information, so it’s unlikely that his alleged disclosure broke the law.

On Tuesday, the President is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of Turkey, topping the agenda are ways to further global cooperation to confront terrorism.