Trial Underway For Swim Instructor Accused Of Molesting Girls

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Trial got underway Tuesday for a former Deerfield Beach swimming coach accused of molesting a several of his young students.
Francisco de Aragon allegedly inappropriately touched six-year-old girls during lessons at the Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center in 2015. He was charged with sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim less than 12-years-old.
On Tuesday, three girls testified that de Aragon put his hand under their swimsuit bottoms during the lessons. The girls did not know each other at the time and attended different schools.
On Monday, he refused a plea deal which would have sentenced him to 25 years in prison.
If convicted at trial, de Aragon faces up to life in prison.