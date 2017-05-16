WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

“They Took A Lot Of Money”: Owner Of Business Burglarized Through Roof

May 16, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Business Burglarized, Crime, Marybel Rodriguez, Robbery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami police are investigating a robbery where thieves got away with thousands of dollars in cash after breaking into the business through the roof.

It happened at a Kwik Stop convenience store located on the corner of NE 61st Street and 4th Court.

The business owner told CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez the robbers took cash from an ATM and the register.

“They broke the ATM machine that was a lot of money,” said the owner who didn’t want to reveal his name.

More than 14-thousand dollars was taken from the ATM, according to the owner, who also said the crooks walked away with more than 15-thousand dollars from the cash register.

“I’m mad they took a lot of money,” the owner said. He’s owned the store for five years and he’s never been robbed before.

City of Miami police were called to the Kwik Stop just after 6:00 a.m. They also called crime scene investigators and detectives, who in turn called the City of Miami Fire Department for backup because they had to use their ladder to get onto the roof together searching for evidence, and they found lots of it.

Several bags including a box with the security systems hard drive was found on the roof of the building. The owner says the suspects yanked it from the wall but left it behind.

Gene Harden who lives nearby says it’s hard to believe someone would go through great lengths for some cash.

“We use the store and this laundromat, it’s for the community, it’s here in the community, so it’s hard to believe someone would do that and go through the roof,” said Harden.

