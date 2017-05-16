Rep. Wasserman Schultz On Trump Report: ‘White House Is Infected With Liars’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Local lawmakers remained vocal Tuesday after a report surfaced that President Trump revealed classified information from an ally to Russian diplomats.

“The White House is infected with liars. Period,” said Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Wasserman Schultz says the president and many around him have lost credibility.

“Nothing that comes out of this White House can be trusted. Members of Congress can’t trust the information that comes out of the White House,” she said. “The president himself is a liar, he’s surrounded himself with liars.”

The criticism comes after an Oval Office meeting with Russians where the president, as reported by the Washington Post, gave up classified information given to the U.S. by an ally.

“This is mind boggling,” said Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Wilson, a Democrat from Miami Gardens, said reports that the president gave the information while bragging about what he knows calls in to question his competency.

“Someone needs to sit him down in a therapist chair and try to work through some of these issues that he has with ego and he wants to be the top man. He is the top man. He’s the president of the United States,” she said.

Related: Nat’l Security Adviser Defends Trump On Sharing Of Information

Wilson’s Republican counterpart, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, said the news reminded her of candidate Trump.

“He had a real obsession over the handling of classified information when it was Hillary Clinton at bat. He said ‘she can’t be trusted, she’d be a terrible president,’” Ros-Lehtinen said. “Well, you’re just a few months into your job and look what you just did. “

Democrat Ted Deutch said it all comes back to Russia. He’s strengthening his call for an independent investigation into possible trump ties.

“We need someone to conduct the investigation of this White House and this president who is not afraid of being fired by the president,” the congressman said.