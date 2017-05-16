Some Starbucks Offering Free Drinks Amid Reported Computer Outage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A reported computer outage is affecting Starbucks shops around the country and some fans of the coffee chain are cashing in with free drinks!
It’s not clear how widespread the outage is but several people have posted on Twitter that their local Starbucks is offering free coffee if the computers are down.
In Chicago, long lines were seen at one Starbucks giving away complimentary coffee.
Some stores have had to close completely due to the outage and are giving out free drinks outside.
One Comment