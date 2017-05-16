Miami-Dade Officer Charged With Smuggling Guns Through MIA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer has been charged in federal court with smuggling weapons to associates in the Dominican Republic.
Officer Michael Freshko, 48, was assigned to Miami International Airport.
According to the charging documents filed in court Tuesday, Freshko used his position to bring weapons into the airport without going through screening. The guns were handed over to an associate who took them aboard commercial flights to the Dominican Republic.
He’s charged with conspiracy to illegally export firearms and made his initial appearance before a Magistrate judge on Tuesday.
The six weapons were smuggled in October and December of 2012. Prosecutors identified them as four Glock 9mm pistols, one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and one Sig Sauer 5.56-caliber rifle.
The conspiracy charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)