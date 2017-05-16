SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Marlon Pelote

POSITION: S/LB

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Here is a talented athlete who’s career has now come full circle at the high school level. Three years ago, as a freshman with the Bulls, this was a prospect that everyone had talked about.

He was a youth football standout who made the successful transition to the high school level and started for this quality program. The following year, Pelote would take his talents to Booker T. Washington, where he turned out to be a state champion for the Tornadoes.

But as soon as he reflected back on a tremendous junior season, he made the move to Chaminade-Madonna for the year, and nearly won another state title, as the Lions fell short. This is a very gifted football player. He is quick, strong and very athletic. He has made the move from defensive end to linebacker to safety, and has proven that he can play all three. Keep your eye on him this season as he has real chance to go back to state for a third straight time.

