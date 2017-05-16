Former Marlin Marisnick Hits 2 Homers As Miami Loses 12-2 To Astros

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) — Unbeaten ace Dallas Keuchel became the first seven-game winner in the majors despite pitching only five innings, his shortest outing this season, and the Houston Astros beat the sinking Miami Marlins 12-2 on Tuesday night.

Jake Marisnick tripled his season RBI total to six with a pair of two-run homers against his former team, both caroming off the home run sculpture at Marlins Park. Brian McCann also had four RBIs.

Keuchel (7-0) allowed two runs, both in the first inning, and threw 70 pitches before departing with a 10-2 lead. His ERA rose to 1.84.

The Astros (28-12) own the best record in the majors and have won 13 of 16 games. The last-place Marlins (14-24) are headed the other way, losing 16 of 20. They’re 1-7 on their homestand going into Wednesday’s finale.

Tom Koehler (1-2) gave up eight runs in three innings and was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after the game. He won 30 games from 2014-16 but has an ERA of 7.04 this year.

Miami went hitless for the final 6 2/3 innings against Keuchel and two relievers, and totaled just four hits.

The Astros used five singles to score three times in the first inning. Koehler issued three consecutive two-out walks in the second, and McCann hit the next pitch for a three-run double.

Marisnick homered in the third and fifth for the first multihomer game of his career, which began with the Marlins in 2013. He also hit his first double of the year.

The Astros had 14 hits, and their run total was a season high. They rank second in the AL in runs.

KEUCHEL’S FIELDING

Two Houston errors, two infield hits and a wild pitch helped the Marlins score twice in the first. Keuchel committed the first error with a wild throw to first after he barehanded a swinging bunt by Dee Gordon.

Keuchel also helped himself with the glove. He leads the majors in groundball outs, and the three-time Gold Glove winner had a fielding role in seven of the 15 outs he recorded. He had six assists, all on plays scored 1-3, and had a putout scored 4-1.

MARLINS MOVE

The Marlins claimed INF Christian Colon off waivers from the Royals and designated INF Steve Lombardozzi for assignment. Colon is a .263 hitter in 125 games over the past four years.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve had a hit, two walks and scored twice one night after being hit by a pitch on the left hand.

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (bruised right arm) said he’s optimistic he’ll make his next start as scheduled. He was hit by a line drive Monday and left the game after five innings. … LHP Wei-Yin Chen (tired arm) underwent an MRI and the team was awaiting results. He’s expected to be shut down for at least two weeks.

UP NEXT

The Astros will try for their first three-game sweep of the season Wednesday afternoon when RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.98 ERA) starts against RHP Jose Urena (1-1, 1.98).

