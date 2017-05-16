Florida Logs 2,000+ Wildfires Since Start Of The Year

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Wildfires have burned through more than 170,000 acres in the state since the beginning of the year.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said that more than 127 active fires were burning in Florida as of Monday. Since the start of 2017, there have been more than 2,100 wildfires in Florida.
Putnam says drought conditions and high wildfire danger will continue for some time since May is traditionally one of the driest months of the year in Florida.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)