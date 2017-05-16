Dolphins Rookies Play Flag Football With Local Special Olympics Athletes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Members of the Miami Dolphins rookie class took part in a special event on Tuesday.
The Dolphins players hosted Special Olympics Florida athletes to the team’s training facility located on the Nova Southeastern campus.
The Special Olympic athletes came from Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
The athletes, which are in grades six through twelve, took part in a flag football game in which the Dolphins rookies both participated and refereed.
Dolphins first round pick Charles Harris led his fellow rookies, including offensive lineman Issac Asiata, onto the field.
Asiata helped everyone loosen up with some stretching exercises.
The event was held to help promote physical fitness.