WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Dolphins Rookies Play Flag Football With Local Special Olympics Athletes

May 16, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Miami Dolphins, NFL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Members of the Miami Dolphins rookie class took part in a special event on Tuesday.

The Dolphins players hosted Special Olympics Florida athletes to the team’s training facility located on the Nova Southeastern campus.

The Special Olympic athletes came from Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The athletes, which are in grades six through twelve, took part in a flag football game in which the Dolphins rookies both participated and refereed.

Dolphins first round pick Charles Harris led his fellow rookies, including offensive lineman Issac Asiata, onto the field.

Asiata helped everyone loosen up with some stretching exercises.

The event was held to help promote physical fitness.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch