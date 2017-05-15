University Of Miami Grad Killed In Airboat Accident

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unthinkable tragedy for a family whose loved one just graduated from the University of Miami.

What was supposed to be a graduation celebration turned tragic for University of Miami musical theater major Elizabeth Goldenberg.

The 22-year-old, who was better known as “Ellie,” had just graduated Friday morning, according to UM, and was tragically killed in an airboat ride Saturday.

A private memorial celebration was held Monday afternoon in Ellie’s honor in the same theater where she performed so many times.

Video posted on Facebook a little more than two months ago shows Ellie speaking about one of the many musicals and plays she performed at the Jerry Herman Ring Theater.

Ellie, originally from Pennsylvania, graduated summa cum laude with a BFA degree.

She was also this year’s recipient of the Friends of Theatre Award, “one of the highest honors bestowed by the Department of Theatre Arts in acknowledgement of her incredible talent and unlimited potential in acting,” according to UM.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Ellie was aboard an airboat Saturday with her parents and younger sister and another person. All five passengers were ejected.

Ellie died from her injuries.

UM released an email saying Ellie was loved by her faculty, fellow students and friends.

According to UM, Ellie’s funeral will be held Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

CBS4 tried contacting the company that was operating the airboat but have not heard back.