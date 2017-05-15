Police Search For Black Mini Cooper After Woman Found Dead In Apartment

May 15, 2017 11:24 AM
Allapattah, Dead, Miami, Michelle Aranda, Woman Found Dead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the car of a woman found dead in an Allapattah apartment last week.

Miami Police discovered the body of 28-year-old Michelle Aranda on Thursday after her mother called police saying she had not heard from her daughter in several days.

They found Aranda, badly decomposed, inside a fourth floor unit at Serenity on the River apartments located at 1740 NW N River Drive.

“We smelled a foul odor. Officers went into one of the apartments and realized the person was deceased,” Miami Police Department spokesperson Kenia Fallat said on Thursday.

They also found a small dog in the apartment who has since been taken away.

Investigators have not said if foul play was suspected or how she died but they are looking for her car that seems to be missing.

Officers say Aranda’s car is a black Mini Cooper with tag number “EAC-Z50.”

If you have seen it or have any information in the case, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.

