Ozuna, Marlins Look To Win Consecutive Games For First Time In Almost A Month

MIAMI (CBSMiami/Gracenote) – It’s been a tough couple weeks for the Miami Marlins and things don’t look to be getting any easier.

A trip to the Bronx did nothing to slow down the Houston Astros, who continue their seven-game road trip Monday with the opener of a three-game series against the Marlins.

Houston took three of four from the New York Yankees over the weekend, spoiling Derek Jeter Night with a 10-7 triumph in the nightcap of Sunday’s doubleheader for its 10th win in 13 contests this month.

The Astros belted four home runs in the victory, including leadoff shots by George Springer in each of the first two innings and Alex Bregman’s first career grand slam, while Carlos Beltran hit his 545th career double to pass former Yankee teammate Jeter for 31st place on the all-time list.

Miami posted a 3-1 triumph over Atlanta on Sunday after beginning its nine-game homestand with five straight defeats.

Tyler Moore was the hero for the Marlins, belting a three-run homer while pinch-hitting in the seventh inning to end the team’s seven-game slide at home.

Marcell Ozuna recorded two of Miami’s five hits on Sunday, his sixth two-hit performance in 11 contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, ROOT (Houston), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Joe Musgrove (2-3, 5.02 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Straily (1-3, 4.03)

Musgrove ended his four-start winless streak Wednesday, allowing two runs and four hits over six innings in a triumph against Atlanta.

It was the 24-year-old Californian’s first win since his second outing of the season on April 11, when he emerged victorious at Seattle after yielding three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 frames.

Musgrove never has faced Miami but is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA in three career interleague starts.

Straily pitched well enough to record his first win in five starts on Tuesday but settled for a no-decision against St. Louis after allowing one run and three hits over seven innings.

The 28-year-old from California also hasn’t won since April 11, when he gave up three runs – two earned – and three hits over five frames versus Atlanta.

Straily, who went 0-1 in four appearances (three starts) with Houston in 2015, is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three career turns against his former team.

WALK-OFFS

Marlins pitchers have hit a batter in nine consecutive games. Houston RHP Dayan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Fresno and made his debut with the team in the second game of the doubleheader, surrendering three runs and three hits while retiring his only two batters via strikeout. Miami LHP Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) may undergo an MRI on Monday and could seek a second opinion depending on the results.

