Massive Manhunt In Deerfield Beach

May 15, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: Broward Sheriff's Office, Deerfield Beach, Tiani Jones

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has set up a massive perimeter around a Deerfield Beach neighborhood.

Dozens of deputies and police officers have converged on the area near South Dixie Highway and Sample Road, the perimeter extends to the borders of Pompano Beach and Boca Raton. The heaviest police presence was near the Tropicante nightclub at NE 42nd Street and N Dixie Highway. A sheriff’s helicopter was also scanning the area from the sky.

A few of the roads inside the perimeter have been closed to traffic, the sheriff’s office advises drivers to avoid the area if they can.

The sheriff’s office has not said who they are looking for, or why, but did say there are no injuries associated with the incident.

