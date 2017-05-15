Hospital Patient Arrested For Stealing Ambulance, Police Say

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A hospital patient is under arrest, accused of stealing an ambulance and driving it through the streets of Miami.
Police took a man into custody on Monday, not far from Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital.
Investigators said he took off in the ambulance just before 10 a.m. and drove it a few blocks North then crashed it into a UM Health Bus.
Chopper4 was over the scene of the crash. You could see damage to the back corner of the bus.
The private company who owns the ambulance are not talking about what happened.