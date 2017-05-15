WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Crews Have Contained 40% Of Homestead Brush Fire

May 15, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Florida Forest Service, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are battling a big blaze that broke out just before noon in Homestead.

The grass fire broke out at 10100 SW 344th Street at around 11:30 a.m.

Forestry officials believe it was started by an all-terrain vehicle.

About 1,000 acres have burned so far, but units have contained 40 percent of the fire.

Florida Forest Service officials are keeping eye on it and letting itself burn out.

