Crews Have Contained 40% Of Homestead Brush Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are battling a big blaze that broke out just before noon in Homestead.
The grass fire broke out at 10100 SW 344th Street at around 11:30 a.m.
Forestry officials believe it was started by an all-terrain vehicle.
About 1,000 acres have burned so far, but units have contained 40 percent of the fire.
Florida Forest Service officials are keeping eye on it and letting itself burn out.