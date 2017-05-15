Global Hack Attack Hits Thousands Of Computers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A global cyber hack attack has crippled at least 200-thousand computers in 150 countries and it’s not over yet.

Security officials say a second way of so-called “ransomware” could freeze even more computers as people return to work on Monday.

The full extent of the attack won’t become fully clear until later today when users will inadvertently click on infected email attachments or bad link which could spread the virus. The situation is so concerning that White House officials told CBS News that President Donald Trump ordered emergency meetings Friday and Saturday to address the global cyber attacks.

Cyber security engineer Darien Huss said it took him 10 minutes to analyze the attack code and that helped take down the initial worldwide ransomware attack. He said he was able to uncover a ‘kill switch’ for the code and then shared it on Twitter.

At the same time, halfway around the world, a British researcher that goes by the handle “Malwaretech” stumbled onto the same solution and was able to stop the spread of the cyber attack, but not before it had affected thousands of computers used in banks, hospitals, and government agencies.

“We’ve seen the rise of ransomware becoming the principle cyber threat I think. But this is something we haven’t seen before. The global reach is unprecedented,” said Europe’s policing director Rob Wainright.

The attack forces users to pay $300 or risk their data being erased.

Huss said less than 48 hours after stopping the cyber attack, a new code has surfaced that allows the ransomware to work without the kill switch.

“The huge concern right now are all the computers that are potentially going to be turned on at the beginning of this work week and those could still be vulnerable,” said Huss.

Hackers use vulnerabilities and Microsoft Windows operating systems to carry out the attack. Experts urge all companies to update their software and make sure to back up their data.