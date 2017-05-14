4 Rescued From Ocean By Florida Lifeguards

May 14, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Lifeguards, Ocean

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER (CBSMiami/AP) — With so much attention being paid to the release of the new movie ‘Baywatch’ it’s nice to look at some real-life lifeguards who are keeping people safe.

Authorities say four swimmers were rescued from the ocean by lifeguards near Jupiter after nearly drowning.

Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue officials say three adults and a child were reported in distress Saturday afternoon near Jupiter Beach Park.

A group of county lifeguards dove into the water to recover the distressed swimmers.

They included two people originally caught in a rip tide and two others who became caught in currents while trying to assist.

Officials say the swimmers were taken to nearby hospitals and are recovering.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch