4 Rescued From Ocean By Florida Lifeguards

JUPITER (CBSMiami/AP) — With so much attention being paid to the release of the new movie ‘Baywatch’ it’s nice to look at some real-life lifeguards who are keeping people safe.
Authorities say four swimmers were rescued from the ocean by lifeguards near Jupiter after nearly drowning.
Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue officials say three adults and a child were reported in distress Saturday afternoon near Jupiter Beach Park.
A group of county lifeguards dove into the water to recover the distressed swimmers.
They included two people originally caught in a rip tide and two others who became caught in currents while trying to assist.
Officials say the swimmers were taken to nearby hospitals and are recovering.
