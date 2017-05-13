Zoo Miami Welcoming New Gorillas From Kansas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WICHITA, Kan. (CBSMiami/AP) — Two gorillas that were the first to arrive at a zoo in Wichita, Kansas, 13 years ago are headed south to warmer climes.
The Sedgwick County Zoo says primate brothers Shango and Barney will be leaving next Friday for the Miami zoo, giving the Kansas zoo more space for its growing gorilla population that will number nine.
Twenty-eight-year-old Shango and 23-year-old Barney came to the Sedgwick County Zoo in 2004.
