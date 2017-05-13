Zoo Miami Welcoming New Gorillas From Kansas

May 13, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Gorillas, Zoo Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WICHITA, Kan. (CBSMiami/AP) — Two gorillas that were the first to arrive at a zoo in Wichita, Kansas, 13 years ago are headed south to warmer climes.

The Sedgwick County Zoo says primate brothers Shango and Barney will be leaving next Friday for the Miami zoo, giving the Kansas zoo more space for its growing gorilla population that will number nine.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shango and 23-year-old Barney came to the Sedgwick County Zoo in 2004.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch