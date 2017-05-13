Recruiters Looking To Fill 500+ Positions At Gables Job Fair

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what representatives of nearly two dozen companies are looking to tell prospective employees at a job fair in Coral Gables this week.

More than 500 positions are available from a variety of companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Basketball Fieldhouse at the University of Miami, located at 1245 Dauer Drive

So who’s hiring?

The Check Cashing Store will be interviewing for customer service representatives and store managers. They offer full-time positions with competitive pay and opportunities to learn and grow within the company.

KW Property Management will be at the event interviewing for Community Association Managers (CAMs), Chief Engineers, Front Desk, Concierge, Maintenance, Housekeepers, Janitors, Payroll Coordinators, Pool Attendants, Groundskeepers and Valet.

Sage Dental will be at the event hiring Dental Assistants, Dental Hygienists, patient coordinators and Dental Office Managers to work in Coral Gables and all throughout Dade and Broward County.

Hear.com will be doing interviews to hire 10 sales consultants to work in Coral Gables.

Park One is looking to hire over 100 valet attendants to work in Downtown Miami, Miami Beach, Aventura and Sunny Isles. Applicants must be able to drive manual transmission cars, have a valid driver’s license and eligible to work in the US.

TruGreen will be at the event recruiting sales representatives.

Prudential will be interviewing for financial professionals (experienced) and financial professional associates. They offer paid training, continuing education, and full W-2 benefits (health, dental, vision, pension, and 401k).

The Archdiocese of Miami is hiring for administrative assistants, bookkeepers, junior accountants, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and patient care secretaries.

Alorica will be at the event hiring for customer service representatives and sales representatives.

Jiffy Lube is looking to hire 25 lube techs and ASE mechanics.

Carnival Cruise Lines will be interviewing for more than 25 Personal Vacation Planning and Customer Service Guest Solutions Specialists positions in their Miramar office.

City Furniture is recruiting for sales representatives. They offer a benefits package with health insurance, 401k, paid vacations, and profit sharing.

New York Life Insurance will be hiring financial sales agents and Aflac will be interviewing for insurance agent positions.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.