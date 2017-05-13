Police Searching For Woman’s Car After She’s Found Dead In Apt

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are looking for the car that belongs to a 28-year-old woman found dead in Allapattah this week.
Michelle Aranda, 28, was discovered deceased Thursday inside a fourth floor unit at the Serenity on the River Apartments, located at 1740 N.W. North River Drive.
Miami Police officers were called to the complex after a woman “called to check on the welfare of one of the occupants that resides inside the apartment building.”
Officials haven’t revealed how Aranda died or if foul play is suspected.
The investigation has now turned to her missing car, a black Mini Cooper with the tag: EAC-Z50.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (305) 603-6350. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877), visit http://www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.
