Undefeated ’72 Dolphins Player Cites Concussions In Assault

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Miami Dolphins who played on the undefeated 1972 team cited mental health issues he says were caused by concussions after pleading guilty to punching a man in the face in New Jersey.
Henry Stuckey told a judge Friday that his memory suffers from the concussions he suffered in a five-year career.
Judge Bernard DeLury sentenced him to three years of probation after Stuckey pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against another resident of his Atlantic City apartment complex.
Attorney Ed Thompson says medical records show Stuckey has a cognitive impairment.
Stuckey says he should run from the altercation rather than punching the man in the face. He told the Press of Atlantic City that his concussions gave him “an irresponsible way of analyzing stuff.”
He says he is going on medication and anger management.
