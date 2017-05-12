President Trump Threatens Fmr. FBI Dir. James Comey

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday morning and targeted former FBI director James Comey.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed the tweet briefly during his first press briefing since Comey’s firing on Tuesday.

“The president has nothing further to add on that,” said Spicer. “That’s not a threat. He’s simply stating a fact.”

Following Comey’s firing, the Trump administration has gone on the defense saying the president did it based on the recommendations of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein due to the way Comey handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

But the motive of the firing is under question with speculation over whether Trump may have tried to interfere in an investigation into his or his associate’s ties with Russia.

On Thursday, the acting Acting FBI Director Andrews McCabe testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, calling their investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign “highly significant.”

Sen. Marco Rubio asked McCabe if Comey’s firing had impeded, interrupted, stopped or negatively impacted any investigation at the FBI.

“As you know, senator, the work of the men and women of the FBI continues despite any changes in circumstance, any decision. There has been no effort to impede our investigation to date,” McCabe said.

As McCabe testified, President Trump spoke out about his decision to fire Comey – something that was starkly different from what his administration said.

“Oh, I was gonna fire regardless of recommendation,” Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt.

In response to the media coming out and questioning the differences in the responses, President Trump threatened to take away press briefings and defended his administration.

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

…Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Democrats have argued that everything about Comey’s firing was unorthodox, from the way he was informed to the timing itself.

“The president’s one page letter was completely bizarre,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA.

“You can’t fire the investigator when he is investigating your administration,” said Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA.

Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein came to Capitol Hill himself to meet with the heads of the Senate committee doing its own investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“So that when we had witnesses that we needed to talk to, we made sure that we weren’t stepping on top of anything that might be an active investigation,” Sen. Richard Burr said.

Rosenstein could soon be the subject of an investigation himself.

Congressman Jason Chaffetz is calling for the Department of Justice inspector general to look into the firing of Director Comey.

Democrats have found an ally in the Senate’s Republican chairman of the intelligence committee.

“The timing and the reasons for this decision make little sense to me. And I don’t think I’ve heard anything since last night to clarify that in any way,” said Sen. Richard Burr.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia and Sen. Richard Burr have asked Comey to meet with their committee next week in a closed-door session.