Pope In Portugal To Canonize Siblings Who Saw Virgin Mary

May 12, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Pope Francis, Virgin Mary

FATIMA, Portugal (CBSMiami) – Pope Francis arrived in Fatima, Portugal Friday where he will lead the canonization of two siblings who saw a vision of the Virgin Mary in 1917 in one of the most notable events of the 20th century Catholic church.

Thousands have made the pilgrimmage to Fatima this weekend, one of the holiest sites in Western Europe, to witness the Pope’s mass celebrating the Marto siblings.

Pope Francis was greeted by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and adoring children at the airport.

 

