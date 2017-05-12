Two Hurt In North Miami Beach Shootings

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dual investigations are underway after a pair of overnight shootings in North Miami Beach.
North Miami Beach police say one person was shot around midnight at NE 14th Avenue and NE 155th Terrace.
@myNMBPolice on the scene of a shooting @NE 14 Ave/ NE 155 Terr. 1 victim shot and transported. Avoid the area. More info to follow.
— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) May 12, 2017
The injured person was taken to the hospital. Police have not released their condition.
The second shooting happened late Thursday night not too far away at 169th Street and NE 19th Avenue. One man was rushed to the Aventura Hospital as a ‘trauma alert’.
No word on if the two shootings are connected.
One Comment