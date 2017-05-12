WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Two Hurt In North Miami Beach Shootings

May 12, 2017 5:21 AM
Filed Under: Crime, North Miami Beach Shooting, Tiani Jones

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dual investigations are underway after a pair of overnight shootings in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach police say one person was shot around midnight at NE 14th Avenue and NE 155th Terrace.

The injured person was taken to the hospital. Police have not released their condition.

The second shooting happened late Thursday night not too far away at 169th Street and NE 19th Avenue. One man was rushed to the Aventura Hospital as a ‘trauma alert’.

No word on if the two shootings are connected.

