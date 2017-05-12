Horses Stolen From Hialeah Ranch

May 12, 2017 2:37 PM
Hialeah, Horses Stolen, SPCA

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) –Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for two horses stolen in Hialeah.

South Florida’s SPCA branch says the horses were stolen from a ranch near NW 164th Street and 117th Avenue.

One of the horses stolen is a Chestnut Quarter House Mare and the other is a Bay Paso Fino Gelding.

The horses were discovered missing Friday around 6:30 a.m.

The SPCA spoke with caretaker Yamil Gonzalez, who said he noted that a portion of the property’s fencing was cut away indicating foul play.

“I don’t understand why these two were taken. There were five other horses in the barn. Someone just walked in and chose those two and took them out of their stalls. There were two others outside they walked past,” said Gonzalez.

SFPSPCA is working with Gonzalez and Miami Dade Agricultural Patrol to help find the horses.

If you have any information on the stolen horses you are urged to call Hialeah Police.

