Former Heat Star Ray Allen Gives Back To The Community

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former NBA star and Miami Heat player Ray Allen is giving back to the community.
Allen, who retired from the game last year, teamed up with Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and on Thursday officially cut the ribbon on a new a state of the art computer lab at Horace Mann Middle School.
The computer lab was paid for by Allen’s foundation “Ray of Hope.” Allen says it’s up to all of us to pitch in when we can.
“People always say ‘they’ need to a better job of this’ or ‘they need to do a better job of that’. But what I’ve realized now, especially as I’ve gotten older, is that the people who they’re speaking of is ‘them’. Each one of us, we’re all ‘they’. We all need to find an opportunity to give back to our school system whether we’re from here or not,” said Allen.
Allen has donated money to help several schools across the country.