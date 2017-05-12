Disney To Stream New Fireworks Show At Magic Kingdom

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – If you’ve been to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, you’ve probably ”oohed” and “aahed” during the fireworks show at the end of the night.
Tonight, Friday, May 12th, a brand new fireworks show will debut at the park and you can watch it live from the comfort of your own home, or office, or wherever.
The new show “Happily Ever After” will combine fireworks with lasers, advanced projection mapping, and a brand spankin’ new theme song.
It replaces the long-running Wishes fireworks show which ended Thursday.
Fun Fact: “Happily Ever After” will take its place in Disney Park history to become the third regular nighttime fireworks show to debut ever at Magic Kingdom Park.
So where can you watch it? The Disney Parks Blog will stream the premiere performance live beginning at 8:50 p.m.