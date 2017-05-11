Video Mapping Uses Tech To Create Spectacular Backgrounds For Parties, Wedding & Events

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – They call it “video mapping,” and the team at The Temple House on Miami Beach has assembled jaw dropping scenes using a projector to create 360 degree views inside this private indoor venue.

The Temple House owner Daniel Davidson has been using this technology to create spectacular backgrounds for parties, wedding and events.

“We are incorporating a really cool technology here called projection mapping. It’s been done in Europe before but not so much here in the U.S. It changes the entire dynamic the way productions are done. It’s remarkable technology,” said Davidson.

On the day CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo checked it out, it’s was a high-tech lingerie shoot for an online company called ReneRofeSexy.com.

Two of the hottest lingerie models in the business, Erin Cummins and Tika Camaj, posed in front of both live and prerecorded images of themselves and other images that fill the walls.

“This shoot is all about using video mapping as our primary light source. So, we are able to tell your story and give a video brand message not by using a location but by projecting images on the wall creating this virtual reality 3D environment around the models in real time,” said Wilson Kelly, creative director for ReneRofeSexy.com.

By using specialized software, a three-dimensional object is spatially mapped on the virtual program which mimics the real environment it is to be projected on.

“Today I’m just shooting with available light in the room. Really making virtual reality lighting part of my tool kit here,” said Victor. “So it’s a live-feed camera that’s actually shooting them as we’re shooting them. So it’s behind the scenes of behind the scenes. It’s cutting edge stuff here.”

This is the first shoot of its kind for this lingerie brand and many predict this new technology will continue to improve making it the background for endless creative endeavors in many fields.

“So the sky is the limit on this technology?” Petrillo asked Davidson.

“The sky is the limit and it’s only getting more impressive,” Davidson said.

The lingerie campaign using video mapping will be up and ready for viewing by the end of May.

For more on The Temple House, visit thetemplehouse.com.