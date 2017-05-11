Trump Creates Panel To Investigate Allegations Of Voter Fraud In 2016 Election

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating a commission to look at the public’s confidence in the integrity of the voting system, the White House announced Thursday.

The long-awaited panel follows Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

The commission will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Vice President Mike Pence will chair the panel, and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will co-chair it.

She says the group plans to complete its work with a report to the president by 2018.

