Recruiting South Florida: Defensive Backs Still Elite

When you talk about the defensive secondary position in South Florida, you get everyone’s attention – nationally.

This is the position that has put this area on the map – with more prospects competing at the next level and beyond than any other area in the country.

High-level corners and safeties who have been turning heads for decades, and as we head toward the 2017 season some of the best athletes in the nation reside right here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

While this is another in a listing of South Florida prospects – they are not rankings. They are intended to get the correct information that colleges and universities across the country rely on.

What we will do is take a look at the defensive secondary position, spotlighting some of the players who continue to grab the attention.

Here are some prospects that you are certainly going to watch this spring and summer:

Here are some prospects that you are certainly going to watch this spring and summer:

2018 – Jamal Anderson, CB, 6-2, 175, South Dade: Here is one of those rising standouts in the secondary to keep an eye on. Anyone who has the chance to compete against him, already understands what Anderson is capable of accomplishing on the football field.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7078152/jamal-anderson

2018 – Al Blades, CB, 6-0, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas: The son of one of the top players to ever wear a uniform in South Florida, Blades has fully come into his own – and everyone has taken notice. Whether it’s at camps, combines or during the season, this is an athlete who has been getting it done at this level for a long time. He’s getting plenty of looks from a number of schools.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4285146/al-blades-jr

2018 – Thomas Burns, CB, 5-10, 160, Northwestern: The brother of current Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns, Thomas Burns is a football player that continues to make major strides as he will be part of a secondary that could be among the best anywhere. He is very skilled and quick. This University of Miami commit is expected to have a huge 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6264938/thomas-burns

2018 – Traquan Butler, CB, 5-9, 175, Southridge: Since beginning his career at Killian, this is a quality football player that will be huge for the Spartans. Butler has tremendous cover skills and is very quick. He continues to get better.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5439068/traquan-butler

2018 – Tyson Campbell, CB, 6-2, 180, Plantation American Heritage: One of the best in the nation, who is fast, skilled and has plenty of experience. He has played at a high level for a long time. Campbell will not only be an elite college player but if he stays healthy – him playing on Sundays will be a reality.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4553946/tyson-campbell

2019 – Te’Cory Couch, CB, 6-1, 165, Chaminade-Madonna: Couch has emerged as one of the best in the state of Florida. As more coaches get a chance to watch him in the spring – they will continue to be impressed at what he can do on the football field.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5482301/tecory-couch

2018 – Miguel Edwards, S, 6-0, 165, Deerfield Beach: Making the move from Coconut Creek, this is truly an athlete we have been fortunate to have watched for a number of years. Edwards will be a four-year varsity starter when he lines up for the Bucks in the fall. Edwards is a major playmaker.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4716488/miguel-edwards

2018 – Dovran Ellington, S, 6-2, 175, Dr. Krop: Here is one of those prospects that people haven’t paid much attention to, but at the end of the day, he is easily one of the best in the state. As college coaches continue to watch, Ellington will elevate himself into a national recruit. He has major potential as a football player.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6495883/dovran-ellington

2018 – Gilbert Frierson, CB, 6-1, 185, Coral Gables: We all know about this elite football talent who has been University of Miami-bound for over a year. Frierson has competed at a very high level for a long, long time.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4798941/gilbert-frierson

2018 – Hunter Goetz, S, 6-2, 190, Miami Central: From Chaminade-Madonna to Flanagan to now competing for the Rockets, this yet another talent that just makes plays. Goetz has some of the best ball skills that you will find. He is long and gets to balls that many simply cannot get to. He’s an elite football talent that will certainly elevate the Rockets in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4068711/hunter-goetz

2018 – James Harris, CB, 6-2, 175, Blanche Ely: Yet another sound football player who will benefit this season with the upgrade for the Tigers on the field as well as with the coaching staff. Harris has size, athletic ability and a passion for the game.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4799528/james-harris

2018 – Victor Harvey, Jr., S, 6-1, 181, South Broward: While the road has been long and winding for this impressive football talent, heading to Hollywood for his final season means the doors are open and the college coaches are watching closer than ever before. This will be a huge season for Harvey and the Bulldogs.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8160529/victor-harvey-jr

2020 – Harry Henderson, S, 6-0, 175, Doral Academy: Henderson is one of the young and very gifted athletes on a team that has more than it’s share of impressive prospects. After a tremendous freshman season, you can guarantee that he will get bigger and stronger over the next three seasons – and will be a major recruit who has it all.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8041777/harry-henderson

2018 – D.J. Ivey, CB, 6-1, 180, South Dade: Another University of Miami commitment who has been competing at a high level for three years now. As he heads toward his final season at the high school level, Ivey is truly a player who will be in the spotlight.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4754675/highlights/200667419/v2

2018 – Herman “Tre” Jackson, CB, 5-10, 160, Miami Southridge: Watching this tremendous prospect from the beginning – at Killian – there was never a doubt that this was going to be a player that would be among the best. He has everything you are looking for in a quality secondary performer.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5295498/herman-tre-jackson

2018 – Nadab Joseph, S, 6-2, 180, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic: As LSU began to show interest, then made an offer last year – this is a prospect that started to blow up. Joseph burst onto the scene for Miami Edison last year and made a major impact and reinforced to colleges across the country that Joseph was indeed the real deal. He makes the move to play for the Class 2A state runner-up for his final high school season.

TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4GCuzT9cOc

2019 – Christopher McDonald, Jr., CB, 5-10, 170, Miami Southridge: After a stellar sophomore year, the Spartans realized they have a major talent who has the chance to be very special over the next two years. McDonald is indeed a leader in the secondary for the defending Class 8A state champions.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6634835/christopher-mcdonald-jr

2018 – Jermaine McMillian, S, 6-1, 190, Booker T. Washington: From Miami Central to Miami Edison and now competing for the Class 4A powerhouse Tornadoes, McMillian is truly a prospect to keep an eye on. While he blew up in the offseason, those who have played with and against him will tell you how impressive he is. College coaches cannot wait to see him perform in the spring.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/8173512/jermaine-mcmillian

2019 – Tiawan Mullen, CB, 5-10, 170, Coconut Creek: Without question, Mullen is one of the elite football prospects in the class. Mullen follows in the footsteps of his brother Trayvon, who was a standout for the Cougars before making the move to Clemson. The younger Mullen is a talent who can do it all. It will be fun to watch him over the next two season. He’s in the next wave of elite players coming up in South Florida.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6793063/tiawan-mullen

2018 – Derrick Nicholson, S, 6-1, 190, Miami Northwestern: If you watched Nicholson play a year ago or watched him test at offseason combines, you will certainly understand why he may be one of the most overlooked football players in this region. He can run, hit you and is athletic enough to possess some very impressive ball skills.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6172734/derrick-nicholson

2020 – Xavier Restrepo, S, 5-9, 185, Coconut Creek Monarch: Every class has a player who steps up and turns it to the next level when given an opportunity, here is one of the up-and-coming stars of South Florida. Restrepo can catch the ball as a receiver and use his speed to pull away. On defense, he is a true warrior in the secondary, getting to just about every ball within his reach. Keep an eye on this young man, he is special. He’s also an exceptional student in the classroom.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7373714/xavier-restrepo

2018 – Bryand Rincher, CB, 5-9, 160, Blanche Ely: After two solid seasons at Piper, this speedster moves over to an improve Ely program that has added a number of quality pieces. Rincher is very athletic and quick, colleges have been watching his progress and are impressed.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6736037/bryand-rincher

2018 – Robert Ruebel, CB, 5-10, 165, Plantation American Heritage: Talk about one of the elite prospects in the class hardly anyone talked about a year ago at Western; this is a true football player who has outstanding ball skills, quickness and knowledge of how to read plays and where they are headed. The Patriots know that they have someone who could blow up this spring and into the summer. Ruebel is extremely talented.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6009683/robert-ruebel

2018 – Randy Russell, S, 5-11, 180, Carol City: This University of Miami commitment has been a standout since his days at the youth football level. Athletic, skilled and a tremendous leader, Russell is one of the players that the defending Class 6A state champion will be counting on this season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5242369/randy-russell

2018 – Asante Samuel, CB, 5-10, 175 St. Thomas Aquinas: We have talked about his play for the past three years, watched him dominate at an elite combine and make plays two straight years for the Class 7A state champion Raiders. Now, Samuel is committed to play for FSU next year.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4316412/asante-samuel

2019 – Josh Sanguinetti, CB, 6-2, 175, Fort Lauderdale University School: One of the players who jumped onto the radar this past season after a stellar year for a program that continues to develop prospects like this. Sanguinetti is very athletic and has plenty of athleticism. He is also a very skilled player with a tremendous future ahead of him.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6001309/joshua-sanguinetti

2019 – Tyler Scott, S, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale University School: Yet another member of this program to make a major impact in the offseason. After a solid sophomore year, the offseason has really been special for Scott – who has had an opportunity to showcase himself as a football prospect.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6264177/tyler-scott

2018 – Eric “Dank” Smith, S, 5-10, 165, Miami Norland: From the time he started to dominate at Hialeah Miami-Lakes to the past two years with the Vikings, Smith is yet another football player who continues to get overlooked. But any player who can perform like this is someone every school needs to check out. He will be vital for the Vikings to make the playoffs.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4508759/eric-dank-smith

2019 – Keontra Smith, S, 6-0, 195, Chaminade-Madonna: You will have to go a long way to find a program that has a secondary that is this young and is ultra talented. Smith is someone who made a huge impact this past season during the run that ended one game short of a 3A state championship. He covers a lot of ground and is very physical.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5482421/keontra-smith

2018 – Patrick Surtain II, CB, 6-2, 185, Plantation American Heritage: From the time he entered high school, here was someone who continued to set standards in the secondary and as a return specialist. Like his father, Pat Surtain – a one-time standout with the Miami Dolphins and the head coach of the Patriots – Surtain II is a prospect that may be the best in the country. He is that talented, fast and dominant.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4267348/patrick-surtain-ii

2018 – Trenell Troutman, S/CB, 5-11, 180, St. Thomas Aquinas: From youth football to Miami Northwestern, Monsignor Pace and now with the three-time defending Class 7A state champion Raiders, this is certainly a talented prospect who continues to show why he is considered one of the best in the class. Troutman is a major athlete who makes plays – and that’s what college coaches love about him.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6631985/trenell-troutman

2018 – Rachad Wildgoose, Jr., CB, 5-11, 180, Miami Northwestern: This is another quality talent who has settled in with the Bulls after a few stops along the way. This Rutgers commit is indeed one of the elite football players in South Florida. Wildgoose has the chance this year to really get some of the spotlight as part of a unit that is one of the best around. He has a big senior year ahead for him.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4038596/rachad-wildgoose-jr

2018 – Marquis Williams, CB, 5-9, 165, Cardinal Gibbons: Another of those quality football players who comes in from Coconut Creek with a chance to help make the Chiefs a true contender for a state title run. Quick, instinctive and very talented, Williams is one of those gifted football players who loves the game and is excited every week. Keep your eye on this young man in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4127631/marquis-williams

2018 – Divaad Wilson, CB, 6-0, 170, Miami Northwestern: Make no mistake – this is a very talented football player who had to do just about everything possible at Monsignor Pace. Now, with the Bulls, this University of Florida commitment will be very special. Wilson is a real physical talent who can impact the defense in a hurry. This is a name you will hear about for years to come.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4366568/divaad-wilson

2018 – Max Worship, S, 6-1, 187, Cardinal Gibbons: For the past two years, ask any player or coach on this football team and all will tell you that Worship is among the hardest workers you will find. He is a secondary performer who can do it all – cover, play the run and help police the secondary. He has tremendous talent and is a great teammate.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5278633/maxwell-worship

WAIT, THERE ARE MORE

Remember, as we continue to remind everyone that while South Florida has so many football prospects, no region, state or area in the country will come close to producing the defensive secondary performers that we do.

While everyone deserves a spotlight – which we give them year round – there are far too many to single out. But what we have done is provide a forum where they will at least get the recognition they truly deserve.

Here is a look at some of the other prospects that you will want to keep an eye on.

2020 – Elijah Abreu, S, 5-8, 150, Doral Academy

2019 – Christopher Alexandre, CB, 5-9, 160, Miramar

2019 – Samuel Alincy, CB, 5-10, 160, Blanche Ely

2019 – Richard Allen IV, CB, 5-8, 155, Nova

2018 – Bran Alvarado, Jr., S, 5-10, 180, West Broward

2019 – Dianjelo Amaya, CB, 5-8, 155, Douglas

2018 – Gabriel Aparicio, S, 6-1, 190, Belen Jesuit

2018 – Ashante Appelby, S, 5-8, 150, Palm Glades Academy

2019 – Ken Arcia, CB, 5-8, 160, Doral Academy

2018 – Keon Armstrong, S, 5-9, 165, Northwestern

2018 – Amir Augustin, CB, 5-11, 170, Central

2018 – Kervens Augustin, S, 5-11, 160, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Brandon Baez, CB, 5-10, 160, Miramar

2018 – Kenneth Banks, S, 5-8, 150, Miami High

2018 – Dominque Barahona, CB, 5-8, 156, Coral Glades

2018 – Jaylen Barther, CB, 5-10, 170, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Alexander Battle, CB, 5-7, 155, Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Jordan Battle, S, 6-1, 168, St. Thomas

2018 – Kenneth Bell, Jr., S, 5-11, 180, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Myles Bell, CB, 6-0, 160, St. Thomas

2018 – Bryan Bernadelle, CB, 5-8, 160, McArthur

2018 – Nigel Bethel, Jr., CB, 6-0, 165, Northwestern

2018 – Adoni Black, CB, 5-11, 165, Douglas

2018 – Chad Black, CB, 5-10, 170, Miramar

2019 – Andrew Bloodsaw Jr., S, 5-9, 140, Miami Beach

2019 – Patrick Bonner, S, 6-0, 170, Norland

2018 – Jonathen Borges, CB, 5-9, 150, Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy

2020 – Rony Bourdeau, CB, 5-7, 165, Champagnat Catholic

2018 – Jermaine Boyd, CB, 5-7, 145, St. Thomas

2018 – Roshard Branch, S, 6-1, 175, Plantation

2018 – Arthur Brathwaite, S, 6-0, 185, Central

2020 – Isaiah Britt, S, 5-11, 165, Mater Academy

2019 – DeMarquez Brown, S, 5-10, 140, South Plantation

2018 – Jamareeye Brown, CB, 6-2, 170, Blanche Ely

2018 – Nicholas Brown, FS, 6-0, 170, Monarch

2019 – Roger Brown, CB, 5-10, 160, Blanche Ely

2019 – Jarvis Brownlee, CB, 6-0, 160, Hallandale

2019 – Allen Bryant, CB, 5-11, 155, Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Leslie Budwah, CB, 5-8, 130, South Plantation

2019 – Clarence Burley, CB, 5-8, 160, Douglas

2019 – Ryan Burns, CB, 5-10, 160, Hollywood Hills

2018 – Dennis Butler III, CB, 5-10, 165, Miramar

2019 – Kevin Butler, CB, 5-8, 155, Homestead

2019 – Tim Butler, CB, 5-7, 155, Plantation

2018 – Jermaine Byrd, CB, 5-10, 160, St. Thomas

2018 – Jose Cabas, CB, 5-9, 160, Miami Braddock

2018 – Michael Caldas, CB, 5-9, 155, Miami High

2018 – Kedrick Camper, S, 5-8, 150, Plantation

2018 – Mark Carter, Jr., CB, 5-11, 160, Carol City

2019 – Thomas Carvajal, FS, 5-10, 155, North Broward Prep

2018 – Angelo Chacon, FS, 5-10, 160, Hialeah American

2018 – Jeff Charlemagne, CB, 5-6, 140, Palmetto

2019 – Zack Civettini, S, 5-10, 155, Coral Springs Charter

2019 – Antonio Clark, CB, 5-8, 160, Nova

2019 – Dajon Clark, CB, 5-6, 140, Coral Reef

2018 – John Clayton, CB, 5-9, 162, Dillard

2018 – Fred Climson, CB, 5-8, 155, Homestead South Dade

2018 – Bradley Cooper, FS, 6-3, 180, North Broward Prep

2019 – Angel Crespo, CB, 5-8, 150, Christopher Columbus

2018 – Daniel Crenshaw, CB, 5-9, 175, Miramar

2018 – Robert Crockett III, CB, 5-10, 155, Christopher Columbus

2018 – Rodney Crooks, Jr., S, 5-10, 165, Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Tayondric Crowder, Jr., S, 5-11, 175, Blanche Ely

2019 – Sebastian Cuellar, CB, 5-11, 160, Hialeah Gardens

2018 – Adetutu Daranijo, S, 5-11, 190, St. Thomas

2018 – Irshaad Davis, CB, 5-10, 165, Carol City

2019 – Jaden Davis, CB, 5-10, 155, St. Thomas

2019 – Hunter Dawkins, S, 5-8, 155, Monarch

2018 – Nicholas Days, CB, 6-0, 161, North Miami

2018 – Casey Debrecht, S, 5-11, 170, Calvary Christian

2018 – Davonta Dennard, S, 5-8, 175, Coral Springs

2018 – Jayson Dennis, Jr., CB, 5-10, 160, Boyd Anderson

2019 – Elijah Deravil, CB, 6-2, 170, North Miami

2018 – Elvins Desarmes, CB, 5-10, 165, Monsignor Pace

2018 – Andrew Dew, S, 5-9, 165, Miami Braddock

2019 – Adrian Diaz, CB, 5-9, 145, Miami Braddock

2018 – Juan Diaz, CB, 5-6, 145, Miami Varela

2018 – Isaac Docteur, CB, 5-10, 140, Blanche Ely

2018 – Cornelius Doe, CB, 5-10, 175, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Rashad Dollar, S, 6-1, 170, Archbishop McCarthy

2018 – Brandon Dominguez, S, 6-0, 180, Doral Academy

2019 – Rayne Tanega-Doster, CB, 5-11, 175, Mater Academy

2018 – Ben Driggers, S, 5-10, 165, Cooper City

2020 – David Ealey, S, 5-11, 170, Sunset

2018 – Marquis Edwards, S, Archbishop McCarthy

2018 – Zechariah Esdaille, S, 6-2, 190, Northwestern

2018 – Lionel Esperance, CB, 5-8, 150, Coral Reef

2018 – Juan Estrada, S, 5-11, 180, Coral Springs

2018 – Frederick Eugene, S, 5-10, 185, Coconut Creek

2018 – Stanley Eugene, CB, 5-10, 160, American Heritage

2019 – Ernest Felder, S, 5-8, 165, Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Adin Feliz, CB, 5-7, 145, Southwest Miami

2019 – D’Andre Felton, CB, 5-9, 150, Coral Reef

2018 – Christian Fernandez, S, 5-7, 145, Hialeah Gardens

2018 – Jalon Ferrell, CB, 6-2, 185, Killian

2018 – Michael Fils, FS, 5-11, 150, Fort Lauderdale

2019 – Dedrick Flint, S, 5-9, 160, Coral Glades

2019 – Demetries Ford, CB, 5-7, 155, Christopher Columbus

2020 – McGrew Fortune, CB, 5-11, 165, North Miami

2018 – Darien Frazier, S, 6-3, 200, South Dade

2018 – Christopher Fuzeme, CB, 5-11, 175, Dr. Krop

2018 – Derek Gainous, FS, 6-0, 180, Miami High

2018 – Johnoo Galumette, CB, 6-0, 170, Barbara Goleman

2018 – Machi Garland, CB, 5-8, 158, Monsignor Pace

2018 – Donovan Garnett, CB, 5-9, 170, Southridge

2018 – Javon Gary, CB, 5-10, 170, Hialeah American

2019 – Larry Gatlin, CB, 5-10, 150, Palmetto

2018 – Jefferson Germain, S, 5-10, 160, North Miami

2019 – Kamryn Giles, S, 5-11, 190, Monsignor Pace

2018 – Cam Givens, FS, 6-0, 165, St. Thomas

2018 – Kerondo Graham, CB, 5-11, 170, Coconut Creek

2020 – Christian Gomez, S, 5-9, 160, Hialeah Gardens

2019 – Mijail Gomez, S, 5-7, 160, Southwest Miami

2018 – Juan Gonzalez, S, 5-10, 170, Miami Coral Park

2018 – Greg Grate, Jr., CB, 6-0, 180, Carol City

2020 – Henry Gray, S, 6-0, 170, Miramar Everglades

2018 – Nattoniyo Green, CB, 6-2, 160, Douglas

2018 – David-Jason Guillou, CB, 5-8, 170, Gulliver Prep

2018 – Christopher Hall, S, 6-2, 180, Norland

2018 – Frederick Hall, CB, 5-9, 175, Boyd Anderson

2018 – Rich Hall, CB, 5-9, 175, Coconut Creek

2018 – Andrew Hallman, S, 6-2, 180, Archbishop McCarthy

2018 – Jaylan Hanne, CB, 5-10, 155, Ferguson

2018 – Ron Hardge II, CB, 6-1, 175, Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – Devin Hardy, S, 5-8, 165, South Dade

2020 – Jalen Harrell, S, 6-2, 175, Mater Academy

2019 – Dante Harris, 5-8, 150, CB, Killian

2018 – Jarule Harris, 6-2, 170, Champagnat Catholic

2018 – Tyquan Hart, S, 5-9, 175, Northwestern

2018 – Quentyn Harvey, CB, 5-6, 160, Booker T. Washington

2018 – Tony Henry, Jr., CB, 5-10, 185, Hollywood Hills

2018 – Julian Hernandez, CB, 5-7, 150, Southwest Miami

2020 – David Heyward, CB, 5-8, 165, Coral Gabes

2018 – Frank Heran, S, 6-0, 180, Western

2018 – Jaeden Hicks, FS, 5-10, 160, Plantation

2019 – Jonathan Higgins, CB, 5-10, 175, Fort Lauderdale University School

2019 – Christopher Hill, Jr., CB, 6-0, 165, Coral Springs

2018 – K’Toney Hills, CB, 5-11, 160, Homestead South Dade

2018 – Tihon Hines, CB, 5-10, 165, South Plantation

2018 – Detron Holloway, CB, 5-10, 155, Booker T. Washington

2019 – Kavon Holmes, CB, 5-6, 150, Everglades Prep

2018 – Khouri Howson, FS, 6-0, 175, Cardinal Gibbons

2020 – Michael Iglesias, S, 6-0, 150, Southwest Miami

2018 – Daniel Ikpatt, CB, 5-9, 165, West Broward

2018 – Ginial Isma, CB, 6-1, 175, Stranahan

2018 – Nicholas Jack, S, 5-10, 175, Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Kama Jackson III, S, 5-10, 170, Miami Beach

2018 – Allan Jean-Jacques, CB, 5-10, 165, Monarch

2019 – Donovan James, S, 5-10, 168, Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Daniel Jaramillo, S, 6-2, 185, Ronal Reagan

2018 – Mervin Jean, CB, 5-9, 175, Norland

2018 – Rashard Jenkins II, CB, 5-10, 160, Christopher Columbus

2018 – Ceddarius Johnson, S, 6-2, 180, Homestead

2018 – Chris Johnson, S, 5-10, 165, Dillard

2018 – Johntaevious Johnson, S, 5-11, 170, Monarch

2018 – Chandler Jones, CB, 5-10, 160, Central

2019 – Ahmaud Jordan, S, 5-11, 175, Nova

2018 – Jalen Kelly, S, 5-8, 175, Northwestern

2018 – Frederick King, CB, 5-10, 165, Palmetto

2019 – Lamarcus King, CB, 5-10, 165, Champagnat Catholic

2019 – Marcus LaFrance, CB, 6-2, 170, Boyd Anderson

2019 – Tyrese Lamour, S, 5-10, 170, Miramar

2018 – Tahj Landell, CB, 6-0, 175, Coral Springs

2018 – Travis Lathan, CB, 6-1, 180, Southridge

2020 – Keyandre Lawrence, CB, 5-11, 160, South Plantation

2018 – Ahmad Lee, S, 5-11, 175, Sunset

2018 – Dyllan Lester, S, 6-0, 190, American Heritage

2018 – Charles Lewis, CB, 6-2, 175, Nova

2020 – Keane Lewis, CB, 5-9, 170, Chaminade-Madonna

2018 – Ashon Lillie, S, 5-11, 175, Palmetto

2019 – Ariel Linares, S, 5-9, 160, Miami Braddock

2018 – Jakai Linwood, S, 6-1, 185, Western

2018 – Anthony Lloyd, CB, 5-10, 165, Jackson

2019 – Tyler Lopez, S, 6-2, 182, St. Thomas

2018 – Xavier Lopez, S, 5-11, 170, Dr. Krop

2018 – Henderson Lorfils, S, 5-11, 175, North Miami

2018 – Christopher Louima, CB, 5-10, 170, St. Thomas

2018 – Nick Louis, CB, 6-1, 175, North Miami

2018 – Jason Lubin, CB, 5-8, 150, Hialeah

2019 – Theodore “L.T.” Lucas, S, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage

2019 – Jared Mack, CB, 5-8, 150, Hialeah American

2018 – Chris Maini, CB, 5-9, 160, Coral Springs

2018 – Isaac Malcolm, CB, 5-10, 165, Cypress Bay

2018 – Ricky Malcolm, CB, 5-11, 165, Cypress Bay

2018 – Dervon Marius, S, 6-1, 190, South Dade

2018 – Kendan Martin, S, 5-7, 160, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Keyon Martin, CB, 5-8, 166, Deerfield Beach

2018 – Robert Martinez, S, 5-9, 170, Belen Jesuit

2018 – Rashod Matthews, S, 6-1, 185, Norland

2019 – Trivellis Matthews, S, 5-9, 155, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Tavon McBride, CB, 5-10, 160, Cardinal Gibbons

2019 – David McFadden, S, 5-9, 175, Fort Lauderdale

2018 – Lincoln McKenzie, CB, 5-11, 180, Deerfield Beach

2018 – Marquis Medina, S, 5-10, 155, North Miami

2018 – Oscar Medina, S, 6-2, 170, Southwest Miami

2019 – Seth Medinilla, S, 5-10, 160, Southwest Miami

2019 – Semar “Ace” Melvin, CB, 6-0, 155, St. Thomas

2018 – Alejandro Mendoza, Jr., CB, 5-8, 160, Blanche Ely

2018 – Chris Metayer, S, 6-3, 195, Central

2018 – Curtis Michaud, S, 5-10, 170, Miramar

2019 – Khwan Mickens, S, 5-10, 160, West Broward

2019 – Clifton Miller, CB, 5-7, 155, Miramar

2019 – Evan Miller, S, 6-2, 175, St. Thomas

2018 – Marlon Miller, CB, 5-10, 165, Piper

2019 – Carvin Moise, CB, 5-8, 140, Hollywood Hills

2018 – Meshawn Neely, CB, 5-10, 150, Fort Lauderdale

2018 – Michael Nesmith II, S, 6-0, 175, Hallandale

2018 – D’Andre Nickle, S, 5-9, 160, Miramar Everglades

2019 – Maxwell Nicolas, CB, 5-7, 150, Champagnat Catholic

2019 – Cornelius Nunn, 5-11, 170, Palmetto

2018 – Jorge Olayon, S, 5-10, 155, Miami Coral Park

2018 – Sharod Oliver, CB, 6-1, 180, Northwestern

2019 – Patrick Ottey, CB, 6-0, 150, Piper

2018 – Ivan Pachon, CB, 5-10, 160, Belen Jesuit

2019 – Dominic Padron, CB, 6-1, 160, Southwest Miami

2018 – Demetrius Palmer, CB, 5-11, 170, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Keyshawn Paul, CB, 6-1, 185, Jackson

2020 – Nikolas Peralta, CB, 5-7, 145, Southwest Miami

2019 – Christopher Perez, S, 5-10, 170, Coral Reef

2019 – Wendol Philord, CB, 5-8, 165, Doral Academy

2018 – Noah Pierre, CB, 5-9, 170, Carol City

2019 – Presley Pomeranc, CB, 5-11, 155, Christopher Columbus

2019 – Cecile Powell, S, 5-11, 185, Boyd Anderson

2018 – Julian Powell, S, 5-9, 180, Cypress Bay

2018 – Eddison Pratts, CB, 6-0, 165, Douglas

2019 – Elijah Predelus, CB, 5-7, 140, South Plantation

2019 – Alexander Prieto, 5-9, 162, Christopher Columbus

2019 – Rudy Puig, S, 5-10, 150, Christopher Columbus

2018 – Anthony Puntonet, S, 6-0, 170, Coral Gables

2019 – Ladarius Queen, CB, 6-0, 155, Blanche Ely

2019 – Nicholas Rackauskas, 5-10, 155, Coral Glades

2019 – Gregory Reddick, S, 5-10, 180, Booker T. Washington

2018 – Ryan Rhoden, S, 6-2, 170, St. Thomas

2018 – Justinn Richardson, FS, 6-1, 185, Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Darryle Riggins, 5-10, 160. Hialeah Miami Lakes

2018 – Jordan Riggins, S, 6-0, 200, Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Matthew Riversoto, S, 5-11, 180, Coral Reef

2019 – Marquice Robinson, CB, 5-8, 150, Booker T. Washington

2018 – Christian Rodriguez, S, 6-0, 180, Douglas

2019 – Jordan Rodriguez, S, 6-0, 165, Southwest Miami

2019 – Joseph Rodriguez, CB, 5-10, 160, Ronald Reagan

2019 – Jadus Rogers, S, 5-11, 160, Piper

2020 – Louis Rolle, CB, 5-9, 175, South Plantation

2019 – Cuevas Russ, S, 5-10, 160, Palmetto

2018 – Nathan Samuels, S, 6-0, 170, Coral Springs

2018 – Diondre Sanabria, CB, 5-11, 165, South Plantation

2019 – Deimon Santos, S, 5-8, 170, Hallandale

2019 – Jamal Sarrazin, S, 5-9, 160, Miramar

2021 – Kenny Sauder, FS, 5-9, 150, Calvary Christian

2018 – Jeremiah Simeon, CB, 5-10, 175, Hialeah American

2018 – Mark Similien, CB, 5-11, 180, Coconut Creek

2018 – Kobie Simmons, CB, 6-1, 175, Cooper City

2019 – Harold Sims III, CB, 6-1, 160, South Plantation

2018 – Delon Smith, CB, 5-10, 160, Hallandale

2019 – Joe Smith, S, 6-0, 200, Southridge

2019 – Myles Smith, S, 6-0, 165, Barbara Goleman

2020 – Terry Smith, S, 5-7, 130, Miami Beach

2019 – Damian Sosa, S, 5-6, 140, Monsignor Pace

2019 – Lemarr Spencer, CB, 6-0, 155, Miramar Everglades

2020 – Roshane Stevens, FS, 5-7, 140, Plantation

2019 – Tyrique Stevenson, CB, 6-1, 185, South Dade

2018 – Keniel Stewart, S, 5-11, 175, Cypress Bay

2018 – Khambrel Sweeting, CB, 5-8, 170, Killian

2019 – Jalen Tanelus, S, 5-10, 170, Miramar Everglades

2019 – Moezies Telfort, S, 6-0, 170, Stranahan

2019 – Amaru Teneus, S, 5-11, 180, Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Blake Thifault, S/CB, 5-10, 155, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy

2018 – Jacquinton Thomas, CB, 5-9, 150, Coconut Creek

2019 – Antoine Thompson, S, 5-10, 155, Nova

2018 – Jaquan Thompson, CB, 5-10, 170, Plantation

2018 – Avery Thornton, CB, 6-1, 185, Boyd Anderson

2018 – Antwane Thurston, CB, 5-8, 170, MaterAcademy

2018 – Jeremy Tooks, CB, 6-1, 170, Coral Gables

2018 – Mykeem Tyson, CB, 6-1, 180, Miami High

2018 – Marcel Ilacia, CB, 6-0, 165, South Miami

2019 – Carlos Valdes, CB, 5-10, 160, Christopher Columbus

2019 – Eddy Valdes, CB, 5-7, 153, Christopher Columbus

2018 – Arrington Veargis, S, 5-9, 155, South Miami

2018 – Pedro Vega, CB, 5-9, 160, Braddock

2018 – Darnell Vickers, CB, 5-10, 165, Central

2019 – Christopher Vidal, S, 6-1, 175, Barbara Goleman

2018 – Jorge Vzcarrondo, S, 5-11, 184, Belen Jesuit

2018 – Volaskis Walkins, S, 5-10, 170, North Miami Beach

2018 – Zayvion Wallace, 5-10, 185, Miramar

2018 – Jamal Walton, S, 5-11, 180, Miramar

2018 – Shoney Washington, CB, 5-9, 175, Carol City

2019 – Michael Weber II, CB, 6-0, 172, Cypress Bay

2019 – Hammersham White, Jr., S, 5-8, 160, South Plantation

2019 – Sno White, CB, 5-5, 140, Sunset

2019 – Eddie Williams, S, 5-11, 165, Palmetto

2019 – James Williams, CB, 5-11, 170, Chaminade-Madonna

2018 – Jermaine Williams, CB, 6-0, 160, Northwestern

2018 – Kamari Williams, S, 6-0, 165, Piper

2020 – Marcel Williams, CB, 5-10, 170, Carol City

2018 – Terrell Williams, S, 5-9, 160, Dillard

2018 – Timothy Williams, CB, 6-1, 175, Dr. Krop

2018 – T.J. Williams, CB, 6-1, 175, Mater Academy

2018 – Davonta Wilson, S, 6-0, 185, Central

2019 – William Wilson, CB, 5-9, 150, Boyd Anderson

2018 – Leonard Wooten, S, 5-11, 185, Southridge

2019 – Jacob Wucher, CB, 6-1, 180, Cypress Bay

2019 – Prince Young, CB, 5-8, 145, Florida Christian