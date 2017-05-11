Recruiting South Florida: Defensive Backs Still Elite

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
When you talk about the defensive secondary position in South Florida, you get everyone’s attention – nationally.
This is the position that has put this area on the map – with more prospects competing at the next level and beyond than any other area in the country.
High-level corners and safeties who have been turning heads for decades, and as we head toward the 2017 season some of the best athletes in the nation reside right here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
While this is another in a listing of South Florida prospects – they are not rankings. They are intended to get the correct information that colleges and universities across the country rely on.
What we will do is take a look at the defensive secondary position, spotlighting some of the players who continue to grab the attention.
If you see any players that have changed schools, got bigger or smaller or have changed positions, we need to know that. Simply send the corrections to: Floridakids1@aol.com.
Here are some prospects that you are certainly going to watch this spring and summer:
2018 – Jamal Anderson, CB, 6-2, 175, South Dade: Here is one of those rising standouts in the secondary to keep an eye on. Anyone who has the chance to compete against him, already understands what Anderson is capable of accomplishing on the football field.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7078152/jamal-anderson
2018 – Al Blades, CB, 6-0, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas: The son of one of the top players to ever wear a uniform in South Florida, Blades has fully come into his own – and everyone has taken notice. Whether it’s at camps, combines or during the season, this is an athlete who has been getting it done at this level for a long time. He’s getting plenty of looks from a number of schools.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4285146/al-blades-jr
2018 – Thomas Burns, CB, 5-10, 160, Northwestern: The brother of current Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns, Thomas Burns is a football player that continues to make major strides as he will be part of a secondary that could be among the best anywhere. He is very skilled and quick. This University of Miami commit is expected to have a huge 2017.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6264938/thomas-burns
2018 – Traquan Butler, CB, 5-9, 175, Southridge: Since beginning his career at Killian, this is a quality football player that will be huge for the Spartans. Butler has tremendous cover skills and is very quick. He continues to get better.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5439068/traquan-butler
2018 – Tyson Campbell, CB, 6-2, 180, Plantation American Heritage: One of the best in the nation, who is fast, skilled and has plenty of experience. He has played at a high level for a long time. Campbell will not only be an elite college player but if he stays healthy – him playing on Sundays will be a reality.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4553946/tyson-campbell
2019 – Te’Cory Couch, CB, 6-1, 165, Chaminade-Madonna: Couch has emerged as one of the best in the state of Florida. As more coaches get a chance to watch him in the spring – they will continue to be impressed at what he can do on the football field.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5482301/tecory-couch
2018 – Miguel Edwards, S, 6-0, 165, Deerfield Beach: Making the move from Coconut Creek, this is truly an athlete we have been fortunate to have watched for a number of years. Edwards will be a four-year varsity starter when he lines up for the Bucks in the fall. Edwards is a major playmaker.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4716488/miguel-edwards
2018 – Dovran Ellington, S, 6-2, 175, Dr. Krop: Here is one of those prospects that people haven’t paid much attention to, but at the end of the day, he is easily one of the best in the state. As college coaches continue to watch, Ellington will elevate himself into a national recruit. He has major potential as a football player.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6495883/dovran-ellington
2018 – Gilbert Frierson, CB, 6-1, 185, Coral Gables: We all know about this elite football talent who has been University of Miami-bound for over a year. Frierson has competed at a very high level for a long, long time.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4798941/gilbert-frierson
2018 – Hunter Goetz, S, 6-2, 190, Miami Central: From Chaminade-Madonna to Flanagan to now competing for the Rockets, this yet another talent that just makes plays. Goetz has some of the best ball skills that you will find. He is long and gets to balls that many simply cannot get to. He’s an elite football talent that will certainly elevate the Rockets in 2017.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4068711/hunter-goetz
2018 – James Harris, CB, 6-2, 175, Blanche Ely: Yet another sound football player who will benefit this season with the upgrade for the Tigers on the field as well as with the coaching staff. Harris has size, athletic ability and a passion for the game.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4799528/james-harris
2018 – Victor Harvey, Jr., S, 6-1, 181, South Broward: While the road has been long and winding for this impressive football talent, heading to Hollywood for his final season means the doors are open and the college coaches are watching closer than ever before. This will be a huge season for Harvey and the Bulldogs.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8160529/victor-harvey-jr
2020 – Harry Henderson, S, 6-0, 175, Doral Academy: Henderson is one of the young and very gifted athletes on a team that has more than it’s share of impressive prospects. After a tremendous freshman season, you can guarantee that he will get bigger and stronger over the next three seasons – and will be a major recruit who has it all.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8041777/harry-henderson
2018 – D.J. Ivey, CB, 6-1, 180, South Dade: Another University of Miami commitment who has been competing at a high level for three years now. As he heads toward his final season at the high school level, Ivey is truly a player who will be in the spotlight.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4754675/highlights/200667419/v2
2018 – Herman “Tre” Jackson, CB, 5-10, 160, Miami Southridge: Watching this tremendous prospect from the beginning – at Killian – there was never a doubt that this was going to be a player that would be among the best. He has everything you are looking for in a quality secondary performer.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5295498/herman-tre-jackson
2018 – Nadab Joseph, S, 6-2, 180, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic: As LSU began to show interest, then made an offer last year – this is a prospect that started to blow up. Joseph burst onto the scene for Miami Edison last year and made a major impact and reinforced to colleges across the country that Joseph was indeed the real deal. He makes the move to play for the Class 2A state runner-up for his final high school season.
TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4GCuzT9cOc
2019 – Christopher McDonald, Jr., CB, 5-10, 170, Miami Southridge: After a stellar sophomore year, the Spartans realized they have a major talent who has the chance to be very special over the next two years. McDonald is indeed a leader in the secondary for the defending Class 8A state champions.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6634835/christopher-mcdonald-jr
2018 – Jermaine McMillian, S, 6-1, 190, Booker T. Washington: From Miami Central to Miami Edison and now competing for the Class 4A powerhouse Tornadoes, McMillian is truly a prospect to keep an eye on. While he blew up in the offseason, those who have played with and against him will tell you how impressive he is. College coaches cannot wait to see him perform in the spring.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/8173512/jermaine-mcmillian
2019 – Tiawan Mullen, CB, 5-10, 170, Coconut Creek: Without question, Mullen is one of the elite football prospects in the class. Mullen follows in the footsteps of his brother Trayvon, who was a standout for the Cougars before making the move to Clemson. The younger Mullen is a talent who can do it all. It will be fun to watch him over the next two season. He’s in the next wave of elite players coming up in South Florida.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6793063/tiawan-mullen
2018 – Derrick Nicholson, S, 6-1, 190, Miami Northwestern: If you watched Nicholson play a year ago or watched him test at offseason combines, you will certainly understand why he may be one of the most overlooked football players in this region. He can run, hit you and is athletic enough to possess some very impressive ball skills.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6172734/derrick-nicholson
2020 – Xavier Restrepo, S, 5-9, 185, Coconut Creek Monarch: Every class has a player who steps up and turns it to the next level when given an opportunity, here is one of the up-and-coming stars of South Florida. Restrepo can catch the ball as a receiver and use his speed to pull away. On defense, he is a true warrior in the secondary, getting to just about every ball within his reach. Keep an eye on this young man, he is special. He’s also an exceptional student in the classroom.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7373714/xavier-restrepo
2018 – Bryand Rincher, CB, 5-9, 160, Blanche Ely: After two solid seasons at Piper, this speedster moves over to an improve Ely program that has added a number of quality pieces. Rincher is very athletic and quick, colleges have been watching his progress and are impressed.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6736037/bryand-rincher
2018 – Robert Ruebel, CB, 5-10, 165, Plantation American Heritage: Talk about one of the elite prospects in the class hardly anyone talked about a year ago at Western; this is a true football player who has outstanding ball skills, quickness and knowledge of how to read plays and where they are headed. The Patriots know that they have someone who could blow up this spring and into the summer. Ruebel is extremely talented.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6009683/robert-ruebel
2018 – Randy Russell, S, 5-11, 180, Carol City: This University of Miami commitment has been a standout since his days at the youth football level. Athletic, skilled and a tremendous leader, Russell is one of the players that the defending Class 6A state champion will be counting on this season.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5242369/randy-russell
2018 – Asante Samuel, CB, 5-10, 175 St. Thomas Aquinas: We have talked about his play for the past three years, watched him dominate at an elite combine and make plays two straight years for the Class 7A state champion Raiders. Now, Samuel is committed to play for FSU next year.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4316412/asante-samuel
2019 – Josh Sanguinetti, CB, 6-2, 175, Fort Lauderdale University School: One of the players who jumped onto the radar this past season after a stellar year for a program that continues to develop prospects like this. Sanguinetti is very athletic and has plenty of athleticism. He is also a very skilled player with a tremendous future ahead of him.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6001309/joshua-sanguinetti
2019 – Tyler Scott, S, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale University School: Yet another member of this program to make a major impact in the offseason. After a solid sophomore year, the offseason has really been special for Scott – who has had an opportunity to showcase himself as a football prospect.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6264177/tyler-scott
2018 – Eric “Dank” Smith, S, 5-10, 165, Miami Norland: From the time he started to dominate at Hialeah Miami-Lakes to the past two years with the Vikings, Smith is yet another football player who continues to get overlooked. But any player who can perform like this is someone every school needs to check out. He will be vital for the Vikings to make the playoffs.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4508759/eric-dank-smith
2019 – Keontra Smith, S, 6-0, 195, Chaminade-Madonna: You will have to go a long way to find a program that has a secondary that is this young and is ultra talented. Smith is someone who made a huge impact this past season during the run that ended one game short of a 3A state championship. He covers a lot of ground and is very physical.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5482421/keontra-smith
2018 – Patrick Surtain II, CB, 6-2, 185, Plantation American Heritage: From the time he entered high school, here was someone who continued to set standards in the secondary and as a return specialist. Like his father, Pat Surtain – a one-time standout with the Miami Dolphins and the head coach of the Patriots – Surtain II is a prospect that may be the best in the country. He is that talented, fast and dominant.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4267348/patrick-surtain-ii
2018 – Trenell Troutman, S/CB, 5-11, 180, St. Thomas Aquinas: From youth football to Miami Northwestern, Monsignor Pace and now with the three-time defending Class 7A state champion Raiders, this is certainly a talented prospect who continues to show why he is considered one of the best in the class. Troutman is a major athlete who makes plays – and that’s what college coaches love about him.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6631985/trenell-troutman
2018 – Rachad Wildgoose, Jr., CB, 5-11, 180, Miami Northwestern: This is another quality talent who has settled in with the Bulls after a few stops along the way. This Rutgers commit is indeed one of the elite football players in South Florida. Wildgoose has the chance this year to really get some of the spotlight as part of a unit that is one of the best around. He has a big senior year ahead for him.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4038596/rachad-wildgoose-jr
2018 – Marquis Williams, CB, 5-9, 165, Cardinal Gibbons: Another of those quality football players who comes in from Coconut Creek with a chance to help make the Chiefs a true contender for a state title run. Quick, instinctive and very talented, Williams is one of those gifted football players who loves the game and is excited every week. Keep your eye on this young man in 2017.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4127631/marquis-williams
2018 – Divaad Wilson, CB, 6-0, 170, Miami Northwestern: Make no mistake – this is a very talented football player who had to do just about everything possible at Monsignor Pace. Now, with the Bulls, this University of Florida commitment will be very special. Wilson is a real physical talent who can impact the defense in a hurry. This is a name you will hear about for years to come.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4366568/divaad-wilson
2018 – Max Worship, S, 6-1, 187, Cardinal Gibbons: For the past two years, ask any player or coach on this football team and all will tell you that Worship is among the hardest workers you will find. He is a secondary performer who can do it all – cover, play the run and help police the secondary. He has tremendous talent and is a great teammate.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5278633/maxwell-worship
WAIT, THERE ARE MORE
Remember, as we continue to remind everyone that while South Florida has so many football prospects, no region, state or area in the country will come close to producing the defensive secondary performers that we do.
While everyone deserves a spotlight – which we give them year round – there are far too many to single out. But what we have done is provide a forum where they will at least get the recognition they truly deserve.
Here is a look at some of the other prospects that you will want to keep an eye on. As we said before, if there are players listed that have switched schools, gotten bigger or smaller – or changed positions, we need to know that.
2020 – Elijah Abreu, S, 5-8, 150, Doral Academy
2019 – Christopher Alexandre, CB, 5-9, 160, Miramar
2019 – Samuel Alincy, CB, 5-10, 160, Blanche Ely
2019 – Richard Allen IV, CB, 5-8, 155, Nova
2018 – Bran Alvarado, Jr., S, 5-10, 180, West Broward
2019 – Dianjelo Amaya, CB, 5-8, 155, Douglas
2018 – Gabriel Aparicio, S, 6-1, 190, Belen Jesuit
2018 – Ashante Appelby, S, 5-8, 150, Palm Glades Academy
2019 – Ken Arcia, CB, 5-8, 160, Doral Academy
2018 – Keon Armstrong, S, 5-9, 165, Northwestern
2018 – Amir Augustin, CB, 5-11, 170, Central
2018 – Kervens Augustin, S, 5-11, 160, Deerfield Beach
2019 – Brandon Baez, CB, 5-10, 160, Miramar
2018 – Kenneth Banks, S, 5-8, 150, Miami High
2018 – Dominque Barahona, CB, 5-8, 156, Coral Glades
2018 – Jaylen Barther, CB, 5-10, 170, Deerfield Beach
2019 – Alexander Battle, CB, 5-7, 155, Cardinal Gibbons
2019 – Jordan Battle, S, 6-1, 168, St. Thomas
2018 – Kenneth Bell, Jr., S, 5-11, 180, Deerfield Beach
2019 – Myles Bell, CB, 6-0, 160, St. Thomas
2018 – Bryan Bernadelle, CB, 5-8, 160, McArthur
2018 – Nigel Bethel, Jr., CB, 6-0, 165, Northwestern
2018 – Adoni Black, CB, 5-11, 165, Douglas
2018 – Chad Black, CB, 5-10, 170, Miramar
2019 – Andrew Bloodsaw Jr., S, 5-9, 140, Miami Beach
2019 – Patrick Bonner, S, 6-0, 170, Norland
2018 – Jonathen Borges, CB, 5-9, 150, Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy
2020 – Rony Bourdeau, CB, 5-7, 165, Champagnat Catholic
2018 – Jermaine Boyd, CB, 5-7, 145, St. Thomas
2018 – Roshard Branch, S, 6-1, 175, Plantation
2018 – Arthur Brathwaite, S, 6-0, 185, Central
2020 – Isaiah Britt, S, 5-11, 165, Mater Academy
2019 – DeMarquez Brown, S, 5-10, 140, South Plantation
2018 – Jamareeye Brown, CB, 6-2, 170, Blanche Ely
2018 – Nicholas Brown, FS, 6-0, 170, Monarch
2019 – Roger Brown, CB, 5-10, 160, Blanche Ely
2019 – Jarvis Brownlee, CB, 6-0, 160, Hallandale
2019 – Allen Bryant, CB, 5-11, 155, Cardinal Gibbons
2019 – Leslie Budwah, CB, 5-8, 130, South Plantation
2019 – Clarence Burley, CB, 5-8, 160, Douglas
2019 – Ryan Burns, CB, 5-10, 160, Hollywood Hills
2018 – Dennis Butler III, CB, 5-10, 165, Miramar
2019 – Kevin Butler, CB, 5-8, 155, Homestead
2019 – Tim Butler, CB, 5-7, 155, Plantation
2018 – Jermaine Byrd, CB, 5-10, 160, St. Thomas
2018 – Jose Cabas, CB, 5-9, 160, Miami Braddock
2018 – Michael Caldas, CB, 5-9, 155, Miami High
2018 – Kedrick Camper, S, 5-8, 150, Plantation
2018 – Mark Carter, Jr., CB, 5-11, 160, Carol City
2019 – Thomas Carvajal, FS, 5-10, 155, North Broward Prep
2018 – Angelo Chacon, FS, 5-10, 160, Hialeah American
2018 – Jeff Charlemagne, CB, 5-6, 140, Palmetto
2019 – Zack Civettini, S, 5-10, 155, Coral Springs Charter
2019 – Antonio Clark, CB, 5-8, 160, Nova
2019 – Dajon Clark, CB, 5-6, 140, Coral Reef
2018 – John Clayton, CB, 5-9, 162, Dillard
2018 – Fred Climson, CB, 5-8, 155, Homestead South Dade
2018 – Bradley Cooper, FS, 6-3, 180, North Broward Prep
2019 – Angel Crespo, CB, 5-8, 150, Christopher Columbus
2018 – Daniel Crenshaw, CB, 5-9, 175, Miramar
2018 – Robert Crockett III, CB, 5-10, 155, Christopher Columbus
2018 – Rodney Crooks, Jr., S, 5-10, 165, Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Tayondric Crowder, Jr., S, 5-11, 175, Blanche Ely
2019 – Sebastian Cuellar, CB, 5-11, 160, Hialeah Gardens
2018 – Adetutu Daranijo, S, 5-11, 190, St. Thomas
2018 – Irshaad Davis, CB, 5-10, 165, Carol City
2019 – Jaden Davis, CB, 5-10, 155, St. Thomas
2019 – Hunter Dawkins, S, 5-8, 155, Monarch
2018 – Nicholas Days, CB, 6-0, 161, North Miami
2018 – Casey Debrecht, S, 5-11, 170, Calvary Christian
2018 – Davonta Dennard, S, 5-8, 175, Coral Springs
2018 – Jayson Dennis, Jr., CB, 5-10, 160, Boyd Anderson
2019 – Elijah Deravil, CB, 6-2, 170, North Miami
2018 – Elvins Desarmes, CB, 5-10, 165, Monsignor Pace
2018 – Andrew Dew, S, 5-9, 165, Miami Braddock
2019 – Adrian Diaz, CB, 5-9, 145, Miami Braddock
2018 – Juan Diaz, CB, 5-6, 145, Miami Varela
2018 – Isaac Docteur, CB, 5-10, 140, Blanche Ely
2018 – Cornelius Doe, CB, 5-10, 175, Deerfield Beach
2019 – Rashad Dollar, S, 6-1, 170, Archbishop McCarthy
2018 – Brandon Dominguez, S, 6-0, 180, Doral Academy
2019 – Rayne Tanega-Doster, CB, 5-11, 175, Mater Academy
2018 – Ben Driggers, S, 5-10, 165, Cooper City
2020 – David Ealey, S, 5-11, 170, Sunset
2018 – Marquis Edwards, S, Archbishop McCarthy
2018 – Zechariah Esdaille, S, 6-2, 190, Northwestern
2018 – Lionel Esperance, CB, 5-8, 150, Coral Reef
2018 – Juan Estrada, S, 5-11, 180, Coral Springs
2018 – Frederick Eugene, S, 5-10, 185, Coconut Creek
2018 – Stanley Eugene, CB, 5-10, 160, American Heritage
2019 – Ernest Felder, S, 5-8, 165, Chaminade-Madonna
2019 – Adin Feliz, CB, 5-7, 145, Southwest Miami
2019 – D’Andre Felton, CB, 5-9, 150, Coral Reef
2018 – Christian Fernandez, S, 5-7, 145, Hialeah Gardens
2018 – Jalon Ferrell, CB, 6-2, 185, Killian
2018 – Michael Fils, FS, 5-11, 150, Fort Lauderdale
2019 – Dedrick Flint, S, 5-9, 160, Coral Glades
2019 – Demetries Ford, CB, 5-7, 155, Christopher Columbus
2020 – McGrew Fortune, CB, 5-11, 165, North Miami
2018 – Darien Frazier, S, 6-3, 200, South Dade
2018 – Christopher Fuzeme, CB, 5-11, 175, Dr. Krop
2018 – Derek Gainous, FS, 6-0, 180, Miami High
2018 – Johnoo Galumette, CB, 6-0, 170, Barbara Goleman
2018 – Machi Garland, CB, 5-8, 158, Monsignor Pace
2018 – Donovan Garnett, CB, 5-9, 170, Southridge
2018 – Javon Gary, CB, 5-10, 170, Hialeah American
2019 – Larry Gatlin, CB, 5-10, 150, Palmetto
2018 – Jefferson Germain, S, 5-10, 160, North Miami
2019 – Kamryn Giles, S, 5-11, 190, Monsignor Pace
2018 – Cam Givens, FS, 6-0, 165, St. Thomas
2018 – Kerondo Graham, CB, 5-11, 170, Coconut Creek
2020 – Christian Gomez, S, 5-9, 160, Hialeah Gardens
2019 – Mijail Gomez, S, 5-7, 160, Southwest Miami
2018 – Juan Gonzalez, S, 5-10, 170, Miami Coral Park
2018 – Greg Grate, Jr., CB, 6-0, 180, Carol City
2020 – Henry Gray, S, 6-0, 170, Miramar Everglades
2018 – Nattoniyo Green, CB, 6-2, 160, Douglas
2018 – David-Jason Guillou, CB, 5-8, 170, Gulliver Prep
2018 – Christopher Hall, S, 6-2, 180, Norland
2018 – Frederick Hall, CB, 5-9, 175, Boyd Anderson
2018 – Rich Hall, CB, 5-9, 175, Coconut Creek
2018 – Andrew Hallman, S, 6-2, 180, Archbishop McCarthy
2018 – Jaylan Hanne, CB, 5-10, 155, Ferguson
2018 – Ron Hardge II, CB, 6-1, 175, Cardinal Gibbons
2019 – Devin Hardy, S, 5-8, 165, South Dade
2020 – Jalen Harrell, S, 6-2, 175, Mater Academy
2019 – Dante Harris, 5-8, 150, CB, Killian
2018 – Jarule Harris, 6-2, 170, Champagnat Catholic
2018 – Tyquan Hart, S, 5-9, 175, Northwestern
2018 – Quentyn Harvey, CB, 5-6, 160, Booker T. Washington
2018 – Tony Henry, Jr., CB, 5-10, 185, Hollywood Hills
2018 – Julian Hernandez, CB, 5-7, 150, Southwest Miami
2020 – David Heyward, CB, 5-8, 165, Coral Gabes
2018 – Frank Heran, S, 6-0, 180, Western
2018 – Jaeden Hicks, FS, 5-10, 160, Plantation
2019 – Jonathan Higgins, CB, 5-10, 175, Fort Lauderdale University School
2019 – Christopher Hill, Jr., CB, 6-0, 165, Coral Springs
2018 – K’Toney Hills, CB, 5-11, 160, Homestead South Dade
2018 – Tihon Hines, CB, 5-10, 165, South Plantation
2018 – Detron Holloway, CB, 5-10, 155, Booker T. Washington
2019 – Kavon Holmes, CB, 5-6, 150, Everglades Prep
2018 – Khouri Howson, FS, 6-0, 175, Cardinal Gibbons
2020 – Michael Iglesias, S, 6-0, 150, Southwest Miami
2018 – Daniel Ikpatt, CB, 5-9, 165, West Broward
2018 – Ginial Isma, CB, 6-1, 175, Stranahan
2018 – Nicholas Jack, S, 5-10, 175, Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Kama Jackson III, S, 5-10, 170, Miami Beach
2018 – Allan Jean-Jacques, CB, 5-10, 165, Monarch
2019 – Donovan James, S, 5-10, 168, Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Daniel Jaramillo, S, 6-2, 185, Ronal Reagan
2018 – Mervin Jean, CB, 5-9, 175, Norland
2018 – Rashard Jenkins II, CB, 5-10, 160, Christopher Columbus
2018 – Ceddarius Johnson, S, 6-2, 180, Homestead
2018 – Chris Johnson, S, 5-10, 165, Dillard
2018 – Johntaevious Johnson, S, 5-11, 170, Monarch
2018 – Chandler Jones, CB, 5-10, 160, Central
2019 – Ahmaud Jordan, S, 5-11, 175, Nova
2018 – Jalen Kelly, S, 5-8, 175, Northwestern
2018 – Frederick King, CB, 5-10, 165, Palmetto
2019 – Lamarcus King, CB, 5-10, 165, Champagnat Catholic
2019 – Marcus LaFrance, CB, 6-2, 170, Boyd Anderson
2019 – Tyrese Lamour, S, 5-10, 170, Miramar
2018 – Tahj Landell, CB, 6-0, 175, Coral Springs
2018 – Travis Lathan, CB, 6-1, 180, Southridge
2020 – Keyandre Lawrence, CB, 5-11, 160, South Plantation
2018 – Ahmad Lee, S, 5-11, 175, Sunset
2018 – Dyllan Lester, S, 6-0, 190, American Heritage
2018 – Charles Lewis, CB, 6-2, 175, Nova
2020 – Keane Lewis, CB, 5-9, 170, Chaminade-Madonna
2018 – Ashon Lillie, S, 5-11, 175, Palmetto
2019 – Ariel Linares, S, 5-9, 160, Miami Braddock
2018 – Jakai Linwood, S, 6-1, 185, Western
2018 – Anthony Lloyd, CB, 5-10, 165, Jackson
2019 – Tyler Lopez, S, 6-2, 182, St. Thomas
2018 – Xavier Lopez, S, 5-11, 170, Dr. Krop
2018 – Henderson Lorfils, S, 5-11, 175, North Miami
2018 – Christopher Louima, CB, 5-10, 170, St. Thomas
2018 – Nick Louis, CB, 6-1, 175, North Miami
2018 – Jason Lubin, CB, 5-8, 150, Hialeah
2019 – Theodore “L.T.” Lucas, S, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage
2019 – Jared Mack, CB, 5-8, 150, Hialeah American
2018 – Chris Maini, CB, 5-9, 160, Coral Springs
2018 – Isaac Malcolm, CB, 5-10, 165, Cypress Bay
2018 – Ricky Malcolm, CB, 5-11, 165, Cypress Bay
2018 – Dervon Marius, S, 6-1, 190, South Dade
2018 – Kendan Martin, S, 5-7, 160, Deerfield Beach
2019 – Keyon Martin, CB, 5-8, 166, Deerfield Beach
2018 – Robert Martinez, S, 5-9, 170, Belen Jesuit
2018 – Rashod Matthews, S, 6-1, 185, Norland
2019 – Trivellis Matthews, S, 5-9, 155, Deerfield Beach
2019 – Tavon McBride, CB, 5-10, 160, Cardinal Gibbons
2019 – David McFadden, S, 5-9, 175, Fort Lauderdale
2018 – Lincoln McKenzie, CB, 5-11, 180, Deerfield Beach
2018 – Marquis Medina, S, 5-10, 155, North Miami
2018 – Oscar Medina, S, 6-2, 170, Southwest Miami
2019 – Seth Medinilla, S, 5-10, 160, Southwest Miami
2019 – Semar “Ace” Melvin, CB, 6-0, 155, St. Thomas
2018 – Alejandro Mendoza, Jr., CB, 5-8, 160, Blanche Ely
2018 – Chris Metayer, S, 6-3, 195, Central
2018 – Curtis Michaud, S, 5-10, 170, Miramar
2019 – Khwan Mickens, S, 5-10, 160, West Broward
2019 – Clifton Miller, CB, 5-7, 155, Miramar
2019 – Evan Miller, S, 6-2, 175, St. Thomas
2018 – Marlon Miller, CB, 5-10, 165, Piper
2019 – Carvin Moise, CB, 5-8, 140, Hollywood Hills
2018 – Meshawn Neely, CB, 5-10, 150, Fort Lauderdale
2018 – Michael Nesmith II, S, 6-0, 175, Hallandale
2018 – D’Andre Nickle, S, 5-9, 160, Miramar Everglades
2019 – Maxwell Nicolas, CB, 5-7, 150, Champagnat Catholic
2019 – Cornelius Nunn, 5-11, 170, Palmetto
2018 – Jorge Olayon, S, 5-10, 155, Miami Coral Park
2018 – Sharod Oliver, CB, 6-1, 180, Northwestern
2019 – Patrick Ottey, CB, 6-0, 150, Piper
2018 – Ivan Pachon, CB, 5-10, 160, Belen Jesuit
2019 – Dominic Padron, CB, 6-1, 160, Southwest Miami
2018 – Demetrius Palmer, CB, 5-11, 170, Deerfield Beach
2019 – Keyshawn Paul, CB, 6-1, 185, Jackson
2020 – Nikolas Peralta, CB, 5-7, 145, Southwest Miami
2019 – Christopher Perez, S, 5-10, 170, Coral Reef
2019 – Wendol Philord, CB, 5-8, 165, Doral Academy
2018 – Noah Pierre, CB, 5-9, 170, Carol City
2019 – Presley Pomeranc, CB, 5-11, 155, Christopher Columbus
2019 – Cecile Powell, S, 5-11, 185, Boyd Anderson
2018 – Julian Powell, S, 5-9, 180, Cypress Bay
2018 – Eddison Pratts, CB, 6-0, 165, Douglas
2019 – Elijah Predelus, CB, 5-7, 140, South Plantation
2019 – Alexander Prieto, 5-9, 162, Christopher Columbus
2019 – Rudy Puig, S, 5-10, 150, Christopher Columbus
2018 – Anthony Puntonet, S, 6-0, 170, Coral Gables
2019 – Ladarius Queen, CB, 6-0, 155, Blanche Ely
2019 – Nicholas Rackauskas, 5-10, 155, Coral Glades
2019 – Gregory Reddick, S, 5-10, 180, Booker T. Washington
2018 – Ryan Rhoden, S, 6-2, 170, St. Thomas
2018 – Justinn Richardson, FS, 6-1, 185, Chaminade-Madonna
2019 – Darryle Riggins, 5-10, 160. Hialeah Miami Lakes
2018 – Jordan Riggins, S, 6-0, 200, Cardinal Gibbons
2018 – Matthew Riversoto, S, 5-11, 180, Coral Reef
2019 – Marquice Robinson, CB, 5-8, 150, Booker T. Washington
2018 – Christian Rodriguez, S, 6-0, 180, Douglas
2019 – Jordan Rodriguez, S, 6-0, 165, Southwest Miami
2019 – Joseph Rodriguez, CB, 5-10, 160, Ronald Reagan
2019 – Jadus Rogers, S, 5-11, 160, Piper
2020 – Louis Rolle, CB, 5-9, 175, South Plantation
2019 – Cuevas Russ, S, 5-10, 160, Palmetto
2018 – Nathan Samuels, S, 6-0, 170, Coral Springs
2018 – Diondre Sanabria, CB, 5-11, 165, South Plantation
2019 – Deimon Santos, S, 5-8, 170, Hallandale
2019 – Jamal Sarrazin, S, 5-9, 160, Miramar
2021 – Kenny Sauder, FS, 5-9, 150, Calvary Christian
2018 – Jeremiah Simeon, CB, 5-10, 175, Hialeah American
2018 – Mark Similien, CB, 5-11, 180, Coconut Creek
2018 – Kobie Simmons, CB, 6-1, 175, Cooper City
2019 – Harold Sims III, CB, 6-1, 160, South Plantation
2018 – Delon Smith, CB, 5-10, 160, Hallandale
2019 – Joe Smith, S, 6-0, 200, Southridge
2019 – Myles Smith, S, 6-0, 165, Barbara Goleman
2020 – Terry Smith, S, 5-7, 130, Miami Beach
2019 – Damian Sosa, S, 5-6, 140, Monsignor Pace
2019 – Lemarr Spencer, CB, 6-0, 155, Miramar Everglades
2020 – Roshane Stevens, FS, 5-7, 140, Plantation
2019 – Tyrique Stevenson, CB, 6-1, 185, South Dade
2018 – Keniel Stewart, S, 5-11, 175, Cypress Bay
2018 – Khambrel Sweeting, CB, 5-8, 170, Killian
2019 – Jalen Tanelus, S, 5-10, 170, Miramar Everglades
2019 – Moezies Telfort, S, 6-0, 170, Stranahan
2019 – Amaru Teneus, S, 5-11, 180, Chaminade-Madonna
2019 – Blake Thifault, S/CB, 5-10, 155, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy
2018 – Jacquinton Thomas, CB, 5-9, 150, Coconut Creek
2019 – Antoine Thompson, S, 5-10, 155, Nova
2018 – Jaquan Thompson, CB, 5-10, 170, Plantation
2018 – Avery Thornton, CB, 6-1, 185, Boyd Anderson
2018 – Antwane Thurston, CB, 5-8, 170, MaterAcademy
2018 – Jeremy Tooks, CB, 6-1, 170, Coral Gables
2018 – Mykeem Tyson, CB, 6-1, 180, Miami High
2018 – Marcel Ilacia, CB, 6-0, 165, South Miami
2019 – Carlos Valdes, CB, 5-10, 160, Christopher Columbus
2019 – Eddy Valdes, CB, 5-7, 153, Christopher Columbus
2018 – Arrington Veargis, S, 5-9, 155, South Miami
2018 – Pedro Vega, CB, 5-9, 160, Braddock
2018 – Darnell Vickers, CB, 5-10, 165, Central
2019 – Christopher Vidal, S, 6-1, 175, Barbara Goleman
2018 – Jorge Vzcarrondo, S, 5-11, 184, Belen Jesuit
2018 – Volaskis Walkins, S, 5-10, 170, North Miami Beach
2018 – Zayvion Wallace, 5-10, 185, Miramar
2018 – Jamal Walton, S, 5-11, 180, Miramar
2018 – Shoney Washington, CB, 5-9, 175, Carol City
2019 – Michael Weber II, CB, 6-0, 172, Cypress Bay
2019 – Hammersham White, Jr., S, 5-8, 160, South Plantation
2019 – Sno White, CB, 5-5, 140, Sunset
2019 – Eddie Williams, S, 5-11, 165, Palmetto
2019 – James Williams, CB, 5-11, 170, Chaminade-Madonna
2018 – Jermaine Williams, CB, 6-0, 160, Northwestern
2018 – Kamari Williams, S, 6-0, 165, Piper
2020 – Marcel Williams, CB, 5-10, 170, Carol City
2018 – Terrell Williams, S, 5-9, 160, Dillard
2018 – Timothy Williams, CB, 6-1, 175, Dr. Krop
2018 – T.J. Williams, CB, 6-1, 175, Mater Academy
2018 – Davonta Wilson, S, 6-0, 185, Central
2019 – William Wilson, CB, 5-9, 150, Boyd Anderson
2018 – Leonard Wooten, S, 5-11, 185, Southridge
2019 – Jacob Wucher, CB, 6-1, 180, Cypress Bay
2019 – Prince Young, CB, 5-8, 145, Florida Christian