Questions Swirl Over Person Found Dead In Miami Complex

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are trying to find out what happened to a person found dead in an apartment complex.
Police filled the hallway at the community called ‘Serenity on the River,’ located at 1740 NW North River Drive Thursday morning.
Investigators have not said if this is a homicide but there are a lot of questions on what led to this person’s death. They are trying to determine how long the body of this person was inside the unit.
Neighbors expressed their concern during the investigation.
“Oh my God. That’s the first time I heard something about that in this building. I’ve lived here for almost nine years…nothing like this,” said a neighbor.
“No idea what’s going on. I just came here this morning and I saw two police cars outside and just no idea,” said another neighbor.
Miami Police detectives are working the case but if anyone knows anything, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.