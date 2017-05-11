Porter Says Hurricanes “Definitely Would Be A Top 10 Team” If Kaaya Had Stayed

May 11, 2017
Palm Beach Post Miami Hurricanes beat writer, Matt Porter joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the new practice facility being built for the football team.  They also discuss head coach Mark Richt’s calm and collective demeanor and his article on power rankings of Canes opponents. He also talks about former Miami QB Brad Kaaya and what if he had stayed for his senior year instead of going to the NFL.

On Miami’s 2017 outlook- “It’s a very favorable schedule overall. I don’t think it’d be an issue at all if they had a quarterback…hi Brad Kaaya.”

On how Miami would be viewed if Kayya had stayed- “I think they definitely would be a Top 10 team. Kaaya would be getting Heisman love.”

