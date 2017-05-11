In The Recruiting Huddle: Timothy Scippio – Coconut Creek

PLAYER: Timothy Scippio

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Coconut Creek

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 200

SCOUTING: After watching Dillard last season and seeing all the talent the Panthers had, there were a few players who truly grabbed the spotlight. This is the player that we came away impressed by. His ability to get open and catch the ball against some of the top defensive backs certainly had started to open some eyes. Fast forward to this spring and now this large target has made the move west to play for the Cougars – and he has suddenly shot himself into the prospect mix. Scippio has tremendous size, impressive speed and is learning to run better routes. This is one of those talented football players who could really blow up this coming season. He will get a lot of looks in the summer as well.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7587221/timothy-scippio