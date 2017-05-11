In The Recruiting Huddle: Kiaryn “Pop” Davis

PLAYER: Kiaryn Davis

POSITION: RB/Slot

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-7

WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: Davis is one of the most dynamic football players in South Florida, please do not let the size fool you. He is a difference maker who got it done against just about everyone last season. He turned out to be one of the catalysts for the Bulls down the stretch. As we head toward the 2017 season, this will be one of the athletes that head coach Max Edwards and his staff will rely on. If you have watched Davis play, you already know what he is capable of accomplishing. Follow this young man throughout the season and you will also be very impressed.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5602132/kiaryn-davis