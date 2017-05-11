LIVE | Daily White House Press Briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders 

In The Recruiting Huddle: Kiaryn “Pop” Davis

May 11, 2017 2:16 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Kiaryn Davis, Miami Northwestern High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Kiaryn Davis
POSITION: RB/Slot
SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-7
WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: Davis is one of the most dynamic football players in South Florida, please do not let the size fool you. He is a difference maker who got it done against just about everyone last season. He turned out to be one of the catalysts for the Bulls down the stretch. As we head toward the 2017 season, this will be one of the athletes that head coach Max Edwards and his staff will rely on. If you have watched Davis play, you already know what he is capable of accomplishing. Follow this young man throughout the season and you will also be very impressed.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5602132/kiaryn-davis

More from Larry Blustein
