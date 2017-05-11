In The Recruiting Huddle: Jordan Johnson – American Heritage

May 11, 2017 10:54 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Jordan Johnson
POSITION: RB
SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: For the past three years, this has been an athlete we have followed every closely. Johnson is a tremendous runner who showed promise as a sophomore at Plantation and then moved over to play for the Patriots and help the team win a Class 5A state title. He is one of the players that everyone is looking forward to watching this coming season – because he is due for a breakout season as he will get plenty of carries. In addition to being a tremendous football player, Johnson has also advanced to the state wrestling tournament the past two seasons. Keep your eye on his final season at the high school level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7441510/jordan-johnson

