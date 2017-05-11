In The Recruiting Huddle: Eric Smith – Norland

May 11, 2017 10:58 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Eric Smith, In The Huddle, Miami Norland High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Eric Smith
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Miami Norland
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: Having watched this quality football player the past three years, Smith is indeed a talented football player who is versatile, experienced and plays the game at a different level. While he has tremendous coverage skills, Smith is also very physical and is not afraid to stick his head in and make a tackle. His ability to play this game at the level he does comes from years of lining up against premier competition. He needs to stay healthy this season – and you will see how quickly his stock rises. When you have this kind of ability, it’s tough to hide it for too long. Colleges have shown interest but you can guarantee that as the season unfolds more and more schools will keep an eye on his progress.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4508759/eric-dank-smith

