Police Searching For Attackers Who Beat, Robbed & Dumped Teen On Dirt Road

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A teen was beaten, robbed and dumped on a dirt road. Now, police are searching for his attackers.

Chopper4 just so happened to find the bizarre scene.

The 18-year-old victim, face covered in blood, was walking alone in a field off of the Turnpike and 170th Street.

Hialeah Gardens police told CB4’s Vanessa Borge he was in this red pickup truck with three other men he knows. Officers said he was beaten up, robbed, and kicked out of the truck.

Unbeknownst to them, Chopper4 followed the truck to a shopping plaza off of 58th Street and 69th Avenue.

The three guys got out of the truck, looked up and realized they’re being watched.

They walked around the shopping plaza, one of them even walked in to a store.

Eventually, the chopper lost them and they disappeared..

The truck’s owner was notified by police, and found his pickup in rough shape.

He told Borge off camera that his truck was not stolen but he didn’t know who had taken it.

As for the victim, he was treated by fire rescue for minor injuries and questioned by police.

Police are still looking for the three men in the video.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.