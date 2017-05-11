WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Stretching For Miles: Florida Girl Uses Traffic Jam To Relax By Doing Yoga On I-95

May 11, 2017 4:15 PM By Bianca Peters
Filed Under: Good News, I-95, Traffic, Yoga

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – According to the Florida DMV, the Miami area sees over four thousand accidents a month, with each one causing traffic.

One Miami native who’s no stranger to local traffic had a different way of dealing with the stress during a major accident Wednesday.

Kristen Bjornsen was heading northbound on I-95 when she came to a complete stop.

That stop lasted for two hours so she turned her car off, took out her yoga mat in the middle of the highway and struck a pose.

“It was funny to see people’s reactions in traffic,” Bjornsen said. “There were so few people getting out, they were on their phones and angry and I just laughed and laughed out loud.”

She asked a nearby driver to snap the pic as drivers looked on.

“I was gonna make a sign that said I need gas, because I needed gas, but I got my yoga mat out instead,” she explained.

Bjornsen’s photo is already making it’s rounds on social media and she’s getting mixed reviews, but her good friends aren’t surprised and love the fact that she made light of a stressful situation.

Although not a full-blown ‘yogi’ she still sees the importance of having a zen-like attitude when you’re traveling zero miles per hour on I-95.

“I’m an enthusiast but not an expert and I’m obviously not advocating doing yoga in the middle of the road,” she said.

More from Bianca Peters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch