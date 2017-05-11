Bus Bench Victim Dies Weeks After Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) — A man has died as a result of his injuries several weeks after a truck slammed into a bus bench in Oakland Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Martin Lutz died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The other man hit, William Peden, who already lost one leg in a previous unrelated incident, lost his other leg in this crash.

Cellphone video captured the aftermath on March 31st, allegedly caused by a man driving a pool company truck on Commercial Blvd. The driver of the truck veered onto the sidewalk, hit the men and kept going a short distance, before coming to a stop.

Paramedics rushed both victims to the hospital while detectives investigated the pool company truck. The driver was identified in court documents as Glen Sturman.

“I was just standing there in shock,” said Natlie Levers, who heard the crash. “I couldn’t believe it. I wanted to do something but I knew I couldn’t.”

At the time, bystanders and witnesses said all they could do for the victims was pray for them, based on the severity of their injuries. A search warrant obtained by CBS4 revealed that detectives believe the driver of the truck was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A deputy made the following observations of the impairment on the driver — restricted pupils, red watery eyes, flushed face, sluggish movements, dozing off as he spoke and slurred mumbled speech.

The search warrant said the driver refused to willingly give his blood for testing, so investigators got a court order to get it.

It’s expected to be several months before they have the results. Charges are expected to brought against the driver, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.