Hilarious ‘Bow Wow Challenge’ Hits Twitter After Rapper’s Phony Post

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A new trend has taken over Twitter after Shad Moss, also known as Bow Wow, allegedly faked a luxurious looking Instagram post.
The rapper posted an image of a private jet he was supposedly taking to New York. The post was quickly called out as a fake image. One person claimed they were on the same commercial flight with Moss.
Inspired by the post, Twitter users have started the “Bow Wow Challenge.”
Many have been tweeting pictures of themselves living the good life… until you get a closer look!