Artisan Beach House Serves Up Easy, Breezy Global Cuisine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a culinary gem inside the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour called Artisan Beach House.

The ocean front eatery marks the return of award-winning chef Paula DaSilva to the South Florida food scene. At Artisan Beach House sweeping views of the ocean set a cool coastal vibe matched with casual elegance.

“It’s a very casual beach house feel, very 1930’s and 40’s, a Palm Beach feel, where you can get elegant if you want to but you can come here in shorts and kick it loose too,” said DaSilva.

DaSilva describes her menu as global cuisine because you’ll find plates from everywhere.

“The reason why I call it that is because it means pretty much whatever I want to do. I can play with the menu,” she said.

On a recent CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo found that DaSilva’s sharing inspired menu showcases that.

First up, Petrillo tried DaSilva’s charred cauliflower with tahini and jalapeno.

“We cook it from the raw stage on the grill,” said DaSilva.

“So this is where you can sneak in a healthy vegetable with your kids and have unbelievable flavor with it,“ said Petrillo after giving it a try. “It has a great crunch.”

DaSilva’s Thai style brussels sprouts with fermented peppers is legendary and recently she started making her own charcuterie plates: smoking meats like Speck Italian style in-house.

“I love how it’s light. It’s a perfect appetizer. Sometimes meat platters feel too heavy,” said Petrillo.

“Yes, it’s perfect for happy hour with a glass of wine,” said DaSilva.

DaSilva’s grilled octopus has an Indian flair served with yogurt and carrots.

“So many flavors but not over flavored. Just the right kind of bite and texture, you are outdoing yourself girl, Petrillo told DaSilva with a laugh.

The Alaskan halibut served on a bed of potatoes, onions and grilled tomatoes takes you to yet another getaway.

“It has a heft. It’s a solid fish and the sear on it is really nice,” Petrillo said

For DaSilva, food shouldn’t be complicated.

“It’s just simple food prepared properly that has a great flavor,” she said.

The meal ended with sweets for the sweet with a Key lime s’more. It’s was key lime ice cream on the bottom with graham cracker and then blackberry pudding and home made burned marshmallow.

“That is delicious. The fruit, the marshmallow, and the key lime underneath gives it a kick, that’s just wonderful,” said Petrillo.

Artisan Beach House where surf and sand meet world class cuisine served inside and out.

The restaurant is opened 7 days week serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For more info got toartisanbeachhouse.com.