South Florida Politicians Have Mixed Reactions About President’s Decision To Fire FBI Director

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami FBI field office is going about its business as usual after the boss, James Comey, was fired.

But no one is talking about it.

“No comment,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael D’Alonzo.

South Florida’s congressional delegation had plenty to say, especially the Democrats.

“There is clearly something rotting in the White House,” said District 22 Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat, calls the firing outrageous and unethical saying this all centers around the Russia probe.

“The summary firing president trump did last night is Nixon-esque,” she said. “It smacked of someone who believes the investigator is getting too close to the truth about his own likely collusion.”

Rep. Ted Deutch said it’s a gross abuse of power.

“This is not the way things happen here,” he said. “This is what happens in authoritarian countries where the leader gets rid of those investigating when it gets too close to him.”

On the Republican side, Congressman Carlos Curbelo has questions about the timing. He also wants to make sure all current investigations continue, “including the investigation into Russia’s influence over the 2016 election and the potential collaboration with U.S. persons by Russian agents.”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said the firing caught him by surprise.

“I didn’t feel like Director Comey’s performance rose to the level of dismissal. But that’s the president’s decision to make. I don’t anticipate it would impede any of the work of the FBI,” said Sen. Rubio.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart said Comey lost the confidence of the president and leaders in the Justice Department, becoming a controversial and divisive figure.

In a statement he said, in part, “The office of the FBI Director should be above controversy, and I look forward to having an FBI Director that will have the full trust of the American people.”