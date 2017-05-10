Police Are Looking For Possible Victims Of Davie Masseur

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of a masseur accused of inappropriate massage session to come forward.

Twenty-nine year old Orlay Palacio is accused of going under the towel during a massage session with a 17-year-old client at the Davie business.

Police arrested him Monday on a charge of lewd or lascivious conduct.

As his family sat in bond court Tuesday, Palacio learned he would face even more serious criminal charges. His charges were upped to sexually molestation.

According to his arrest report, the teen went to a business called Massage and Stretch located at 4633 S University Drive where Palacio who is also the owner attended to her.

During the massage on May 3rd, the victim told police, he touched her inappropriately.

“Palacio would periodically touch her vagina and remove his hand like it was an accident,” the arrest report states.

At one point during the massage, the victim stated, Palacio began massaging her breasts and touching her nipple in a “sexual manner” before digitally penetrating her and attempting to give her oral sex.

The victim says it did not stop there. According to the police report, “He then grabbed the victims hand and placed it on his exposed penis. The victim stated a short time later he ejaculated on her leg.”

Following the alleged incident, the victim reported it and was able to identify Palacio as the person in the room with her.

The victim told police that “at no time did she allow Palacio to perform any type of sexual activity with her. She stated that she did not tell him to stop because she was alone and afraid,” according to the police report.

“Based out of fear, she didn’t get up and leave. She didn’t scream or anything like that. You know very frightened, young individual,” said Sgt. Mark Leone with Davie Police.

Police said she did not report the incident until the next morning.

“She’s a young girl – 17-years-old, frightened not really knowing or understanding what had occurred,” said Leone.

Detectives later showed up to the massage business and took him into custody. Investigators say Palacio refused to answer questions and asked for an attorney.

Palacio’s family declined to talk about the allegations but hours before his arrest Monday, he posted the following on Facebook,

“It’s only been 3 months since we opened and we are already becoming one of the top spas in our area. We have received 65 reviews of 5 stars.”

Police are concerned there are more victims out there. Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493- TIPS.