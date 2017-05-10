Gov. Scott Signs Ridesharing Bill

May 10, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Lyft, Politics, Rick Scott, Uber

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – In a victory for ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft, Gov. Rick Scott has signed a measure that creates statewide regulations for the fast-growing industry.

Lawmakers passed the House bill after a long-running battle about whether the state should prevent local governments from regulating the “transportation network companies.”

The industry sought statewide rules to avoid facing different regulations across Florida. But the idea ran into opposition from local governments and taxicab companies, which are typically regulated locally and feared that ridesharing companies would get a competitive advantage.

The bill was approved unanimously by the House and in a 36-1 vote in the Senate.

“I’m proud to sign this legislation today to make it easier for ridesharing companies to thrive in Florida and help ensure the safety of our families,” Scott said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “Florida is one of the most business-friendly states in the nation because of our efforts to reduce burdensome regulations and encourage innovation and job creation across all industries, including transportation. I look forward to seeing the continued growth of ridesharing companies in our state.”

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch