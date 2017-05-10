Fists Fly On Southwest Flight

WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

May 10, 2017 5:36 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Fists fly on a Southwest Air flight to California.

The jet had just landed at the Burbank Airport when two men got into it.

“Everyone was deplaning then all heck broke loose,” said Michael Krause.

Krause heard the commotion, grabbed his cell phone and started recording. He said two men began wrestling and throwing punches. During the scuffle, a woman tried to pull the man on top off the man she was with.

A Southwest flight attendant tried to break up the fight too but the man on the bottom suddenly picked up the man he was fighting with, they both fell onto the seats in front of them, right on top of the woman and the flight attendant.

“When I turned, I saw her coming down, she was running actually, and then I started videoing, she was running down the aisle toward danger and then she got trapped,” said Krause.

The punches continued until other passengers were able to stop the attack. Burbank Police say one of the men was arrested for assault and battery.

Krause’s son posted the video on Twitter where it’s gotten a lot of attention. Krause believes the flight attendant deserves some too.

“Nowadays on the airlines, you always hear bad things and I think that was a great thing she did for Southwest, trying to protect everybody,” said Krause. “She did a wonderful job, God bless her and I hope she’s okay.”

It’s unclear what started the fight or if the two men knew each other.

